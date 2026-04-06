WATCH: Burna Boy links up with Super Eagles veteran Odion Ighalo in touching moment [VIDEO]

The long-time neighbours finally met in a heartwarming video.

In a viral moment, Grammy-winning Afrobeats superstar Burna Boy finally linked up with Super Eagles legend Odion Ighalo.

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The two icons, who have been neighbours for years in the same exclusive estate in Lekki, Lagos, crossed paths on Easter Sunday evening, April 5, at a social gathering.

A clip circulating on social media shows the pair exchanging warm pleasantries, big smiles, laughs and a heartfelt hug.

WATCH THE VIDEO BELOW:

the moment Burna Boy and Odion Ighalo linked up and exchanged pleasantries. 😂🫂 https://t.co/QaqzGTbxGN pic.twitter.com/frmPPXdnUM — benny. (@1BENNY7G) April 5, 2026

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Many fans on X were amused and touched that two of Nigeria’s biggest exports had lived so close yet had never met until now.

One user wrote: "Na this kind neighbors I want"

Another commented, "These n****s have lived in the same estate for years and are just meeting?"

One other comment read, "Money men"

The bigger picture

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The touching encounter brings together two men who have proudly put Nigeria on the global map in their respective fields.

Burna Boy and Odion Ighalo

Burna Boy, the self-acclaimed 'African Giant', is widely credited with taking Afrobeats to the world stage. Burna became the first Nigerian artist to win a Grammy for Best Global Music Album with his 2020 project Twice as Tall, after it was rebranded from "Best World Music Album" in late 2020. He is also widely cited as the first Nigerian artist to win a Grammy for a solo project.

Burna Boy | Credit: Instagram

Burna has headlined the 2023 UEFA Champions League final and major festivals across arenas worldwide, including sold-out iconic venues like London Stadium and Madison Square Garden, amassing billions of streams and firmly establishing Afrobeats as a global force.

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Odion Ighalo, meanwhile, remains one of the Super Eagles’ most revered strikers. The veteran forward currently playing for Saudi Pro League side Al-Wehda, was the top scorer at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations, netting five goals to help Nigeria finish third and claim bronze.

Odion Ighalo is number 8 on the Top 10 Super Eagles all-time top scorers list

With 16 goals in 37 caps for the national team, he also represented the country at the 2018 FIFA World Cup and enjoyed a glittering club career that included a memorable loan spell at Manchester United.