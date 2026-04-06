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“What the f*** is that?” — San Diego FC owner Tems caught in X-rated meltdown as her team gets butchered 3-0 in San Jose

David Ben
David Ben 10:36 - 06 April 2026
San Diego FC owner Tems caught in X-rated meltdown as her team gets butchered 3-0 in San Jose
Tems was visibly animated and left furious as her MLS side were humiliated on Easter Sunday.
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It was a night of unadulterated misery for Grammy-winning superstar Tems, who was caught on camera in a state of total disbelief as her San Diego side were systematically dismantled in a 3-0 drubbing by the San Jose Earthquakes.

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The 'What You Need' singer saw her composure evaporate at PayPal Park on Sunday, 5 April, as her multi-million-dollar investment fell apart on the pitch.

San Diego Fc owner Tems

The drama reached fever pitch as the third goal hit the back of the net, capping off a shambolic performance that saw San Diego reduced to ten men following Manu Duah’s straight red card after giving away a penalty in the 33rd minute.

San Jose Earthquakes midelder Beau Leroux (34) protects the ball from San Diego FC players during the MLS game between San Diego FC and the San Jose Earthquakes | IMAGO
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Niko Tsakiris bagged his brace a minute later from the resulting spot kick before Preston Judd bagged a third for the hosts to seal their victory in added time of the first half.

Tems explodes following brutal defeat

A viral, muted clip from the VIP section has since sent social media into a frenzy; lip readers have confirmed the R&B sensation was seen muttering a scathing, X-rated assessment of the carnage.

Tems was left seething watching her club on Easter Sunday |X/@temscrave
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Tems was left seething watching her club on Easter Sunday |X/@temscrave
Tems was left seething watching her club on Easter Sunday |X/@temscrave

“What the f***? What is that?” she appeared to vent repeatedly.

While the Nigerian singer is used to commanding the stage, the sight of her team being whiplashed in San Jose left her looking visibly gutted.

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The footage of the owner’s meltdown has quickly become the defining image of a weekend where San Diego’s defensive line was abysmal.

From Chart-Topper to Chairperson: Inside Tems’ Landmark Acquisition

Tems is a shareholder at San Diego FC.

In February 2025, the Lagos-born icon made global headlines by joining San Diego FC’s ownership group as a club partner through her company, The Leading Vibe.

The deal, struck in partnership with Pave Investments, cemented her status as the first African woman to hold a significant stake in a Major League Soccer franchise.

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Tems is a part-owner of San Diego FC.

SDFC Chairman Sir Mohamed Mansour previously lauded Tems as a "visionary" who would bring a unique cultural perspective to the club.

However, the MLS team must now repay Tems' faith by putting up far more assured performances on the pitch.

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