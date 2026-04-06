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Nigeria should aim higher than AFCON bronze - Peseiro says 2023 was a bigger achievement

Hassan Abdulsalam
Hassan Abdulsalam 06:42 - 06 April 2026
Former Super Eagles boss José Peseiro on the sideline. || Imago
Former Nigeria coach José Peseiro says the Super Eagles’ AFCON third-place finish falls short.
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Former Super Eagles head coach José Peseiro has dismissed Nigeria’s third-place finish at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, insisting that reaching the final in 2023 remains a more important accomplishment.

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Jose Peseiro, former Super Eagles coach || Imago

Peseiro, who guided Nigeria to the final of the 2023 tournament, saw his side narrowly lose 2-1 to the hosts, the Ivory Coast.

Despite the defeat, the run marked Nigeria’s first AFCON final appearance since their triumphant 2013 campaign.

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What Peseiro said

Speaking from Portugal, the former coach stressed that Nigeria’s status as a football powerhouse demands higher expectations than a third-place finish.

He said, “Nigeria is a major footballing power in Africa, and every tournament brings high expectations. You are expected to reach the AFCON final, and we accomplished that two years ago, our best finish in a long time.”

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Under current head coach Eric Chelle, the Super Eagles secured a bronze medal after an impressive campaign that won admiration for its attacking style.

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