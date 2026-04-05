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Lamine Yamal: Hansi Flick explains why Barca forward was angry after crucial win over Atletico

Ifeanyi Ufomadu
Ifeanyi Ufomadu 16:14 - 05 April 2026
Barcelona's huge win over Atletico Madrid was dominated by post-game headlines involving star forward Lamine Yamal.
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Barcelona secured a vital 2-1 victory against Atletico Madrid in La Liga on Saturday, moving seven points clear at the top of the table.

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Goals from Marcus Rashford (equaliser) and a late winner from Robert Lewandowski at the Metropolitano Stadium proved decisive after Giuliano Simeone had given the hosts the lead.

Yamal anger after Atletico win explained

However, the post-match headlines were dominated by Lamine Yamal’s visible frustration.

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Lewandowski’s dramatic late winner was celebrated by the Barcelona players on the pitch and bench, but Yamal looked subdued as he trudged on the pitch by himself.

Cameras captured the 18-year-old winger walking straight past manager Hansi Flick with an angry expression, ignoring the German coach’s attempt to calm him down as he headed to the dressing room.

Speaking after the game, Flick explained the teenager’s reaction. “Lamine Yamal was a little bit angry because he was trying everything and he didn’t score,” the Barcelona boss said.

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“He gave everything, he tried to score goals and give the last pass. It’s an emotional game; it’s normal. He played well — it was just some situations where he wasn’t lucky. He’s back in the dressing room now, and he’s fine.”

Despite his strong performance full of dangerous dribbles and creative moments, Yamal was left frustrated by his inability to find the net or register an assist in a high-intensity derby.

The two sides will meet again on Wednesday in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final at Spotify Camp Nou.

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