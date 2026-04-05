Chelsea set price for captain Enzo Fernandez as Real Madrid circle
Chelsea FC have made their position crystal clear regarding the future of Enzo Fernandez, setting a massive price tag amid growing interest from Real Madrid.
With speculation intensifying and contract talks stalled, the Blues are bracing for a potential summer battle to keep their captain.
Chelsea draw a firm line amid Real Madrid interest
Chelsea are unwilling to entertain any offers below £130 million for Fernandez, underlining their determination to retain one of their most valuable assets. The figure represents a significant increase on the £106.8 million they paid Benfica for the midfielder in January 2023.
Despite the ongoing uncertainty, the club have not given up hope of extending his contract, although negotiations are currently on hold.
Fernandez is already tied down until 2032, giving Chelsea a strong negotiating position regardless of external interest.
However, the situation has been complicated by growing links to Real Madrid, with the Argentine recently admitting he would “like” to live in Madrid. His partner has also hinted that a move to Spain could be on the cards, further fuelling speculation.
Pressure builds as doubts emerge over Chelsea project
The uncertainty surrounding Fernandez’s future comes at a difficult time for Chelsea, following a heavy defeat to Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League.
Former Blue Emmanuel Petit suggested the midfielder looks “tired” of the project at Stamford Bridge, raising further questions about his long-term commitment.
Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has also confirmed that no fresh contract talks have begun, leaving the door slightly open for potential suitors.
Still, Fernandez’s importance on the pitch remains undeniable, with 12 goals and six assists in 46 appearances this season. Whether Chelsea can convince their captain to stay or are forced into a record-breaking sale could become one of the defining stories of the summer transfer window.