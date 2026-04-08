‘Not God-fearing enough’ — AC Milan star Christian Pulisic exposed by ex-girlfriend after shock split
Christian Pulisic's romance with Alexa Melton has come to an end.
Melton, 25, confirmed she has parted ways with the 27-year-old AC Milan winger after a revealing exchange with a fan under her latest Instagram post.
What's the gossip?
Melton, a professional golfer, responded to a comment from one of her 139,000 followers on Instagram, who described the split as a “generational fumble,” before adding that the USMNT captain was allegedly “on Raya before it even ended”, a remark that has since sent social media into overdrive.
Speaking further on their split, Alexa wrote in another response: "guess not God fearing enough."
Fuelling the conversation further, screenshots purportedly showing Pulisic’s Raya dating profile have now gone viral across social platforms, intensifying speculation around the timeline of their breakup.
The two have also unfollowed each other on their official Instagram accounts.
Christian Pulisic and Alexa Melton dated for nearly two years before their confirmed split. The couple first sparked romance rumours in June 2024 after being spotted together at the US Women's Open, a connection Pulisic later confirmed began when he reached out to the professional golfer on social media.
Throughout 2025, Melton frequently travelled to Italy to support Pulisic in Milan. She was also a consistent cheerleader for the American star during the international fixtures. They made high-profile appearances together, most notably at the club’s 125th-anniversary gala.
Melton remains focused on her professional golf career on the Epson Tour as she works toward securing her LPGA Tour card.
Meanwhile, Pulisic’s season has been a tale of two halves. After dominating in the opening matches of the season, the former Chelsea star has faced a challenging 2026 due to fitness issues. Despite a recent scoring drought, he remains AC Milan's joint-top scorer across all competitions this season with 10 goals.