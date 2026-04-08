'Planning must start now' - Former Super Eagles coach urges NFF to begin 2030, 2034 World Cup plans
Former Super Eagles head coach Jo Bonfrere has urged the Nigeria Football Federation to adopt a long-term development strategy following Nigeria’s failure to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
Nigeria is set to miss a second consecutive World Cup, a disappointing trend that has raised serious concerns about the direction of the national team.
The Super Eagles saw their hopes of reaching the 2026 tournament, hosted by the United States, Mexico, and Canada, ended after a playoff defeat to DR Congo.
This setback follows their earlier heartbreak in the 2022 qualifiers, where they were eliminated by Ghana on away goals in Abuja.
What Bonfrere said
Reacting to the disappointment, Bonfrere stressed the need for immediate action and long-term thinking.
He said, “The Super Eagles must put the 2026 World Cup disappointment behind them. Preparation for 2030 and 2034 must start now. Success is not an overnight event; it requires a decade of planning.”
The Dutch tactician, who led Nigeria to Olympic gold at the 1996 Atlanta Olympics, emphasised that rebuilding should begin without delay.