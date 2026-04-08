'Planning must start now' - Former Super Eagles coach urges NFF to begin 2030, 2034 World Cup plans

Former Super Eagles coach Jo Bonfrere has urged the NFF to begin long-term planning for the 2030 and 2034 World Cups after Nigeria failed to qualify for 2026.

Former Super Eagles head coach Jo Bonfrere has urged the Nigeria Football Federation to adopt a long-term development strategy following Nigeria’s failure to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

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Super Eagles players celebrating . Image credit: Imago

Nigeria is set to miss a second consecutive World Cup, a disappointing trend that has raised serious concerns about the direction of the national team.

The Super Eagles saw their hopes of reaching the 2026 tournament, hosted by the United States, Mexico, and Canada, ended after a playoff defeat to DR Congo.

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This setback follows their earlier heartbreak in the 2022 qualifiers, where they were eliminated by Ghana on away goals in Abuja.

What Bonfrere said

Reacting to the disappointment, Bonfrere stressed the need for immediate action and long-term thinking.

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He said, “The Super Eagles must put the 2026 World Cup disappointment behind them. Preparation for 2030 and 2034 must start now. Success is not an overnight event; it requires a decade of planning.”