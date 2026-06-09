Advertisement

Lando Norris’ new girlfriend? Alix Earle fuels fresh romance rumours as fans drag Magui Corceiro into Monaco drama

David Ben
David Ben 10:26 - 09 June 2026
Add Pulse Sports as a preferred source on Google
The McLaren star’s Monaco weekend has reignited fan debate about his relationship status, even as the last confirmed public sighting with Magui Corceiro came in Lisbon earlier this year.
Advertisement

Lando Norris has once again found his love life under the microscope after the Monaco Grand Prix weekend triggered a fresh wave of online speculation involving American influencer Alix Earle and Portuguese model-actress Magui Corceiro.

Advertisement

While the rumours have spread quickly across social media, the public record still suggests a more complicated picture.

Reigning F1 world champion Lando Norris of McLaren | IMAGO

The last confirmed sighting of Norris and Corceiro together came on 8 April, when they were photographed at Sporting CP’s Champions League match against Arsenal in Lisbon, a public appearance that appeared to quieten talk of a split that had surfaced back in February.

Lando Norris and Magui Corceiro attended the UCL fixture between Arsenal and Sporting CP at the José Alvalade Stadium in Lisbon on Tuesday night April 7, 2026 | Getty Images
Advertisement

Monaco reopens a story fans thought they already knew

The latest round of chatter began after Alix Earle was seen in Monaco for the Grand Prix weekend, where reliable coverage placed her among friends, including Jake Shane and Stassie Karanikolaou, aboard a yacht and at pre-race festivities.

Lando Norris parties in Monaco with Alix Earle and friends | Credit: X

From there, gossip pages and fan accounts began circulating photos and clips of Earle and Norris together, turning the weekend into a full-blown social-media debate about whether the F1 driver had moved on or was simply living through another round of relationship speculation.

Lando Norris parties in Monaco with Alix Earle and friends | Credit: X
Advertisement
Lando Norris parties in Monaco with Alix Earle and friends | Credit: X

Some posts even pushed the story into “love triangle” territory, though no major outlet has independently confirmed that version of events.

The Magui Corceiro question is still unanswered

Lando Norris and his girlfriend Magui Corceiro at the Italian GP | Credit: Instagram/@kymillman

Following the recent sighting, Corceiro’s name remains central to the conversation because, despite the February breakup reports, the April Lisbon sighting suggested the pair were still together at that point.

Advertisement

At the time, fans treated the appearance as a public rebuttal to the split rumours, with several reports describing them as cosy in the stands during Arsenal’s win over Sporting.

Lando Norris and Magui Corceiro share a kiss after winning the 2025 world championship | Imago Lando Norris and Magui Corceiro share a kiss after winning the 2025 world championship | Imago

In the last few hours, eagle-eyed fans also spotted that the Portuguese model unfollowed Alix Earle on social media after viral snaps on Monday, June 8, showed the American influencer partying with her on-off boyfriend.

Neither Norris nor Corceiro has commented on the latest speculation, and neither has Earle.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Advertisement
More from Pulse Sports Nigeria
Lando Norris’ new girlfriend? Alix Earle fuels fresh romance rumours as fans drag Magui Corceiro into Monaco drama
Lifestyle
09.06.2026
Lando Norris’ new girlfriend? Alix Earle fuels fresh romance rumours as fans drag Magui Corceiro into Monaco drama
Wild Reactions as Super Eagles Star Tolu Arokodare Labelled ‘a Simp’ Amid Mihlali Ndamase Dating Rumours
Lifestyle
09.06.2026
Wild Reactions as Super Eagles Star Tolu Arokodare Labelled ‘a Simp’ Amid Mihlali Ndamase Dating Rumours
Bet of the Day: Best Football Tips for Today's Winning
Bet Of The Day
09.06.2026
Bet of the Day: Best Football Tips for Today's Winning
Kim Kardashian & Lewis Hamilton share passionate kiss on yacht after Monaco GP podium finish
Lifestyle
09.06.2026
Kim Kardashian & Lewis Hamilton share passionate kiss on yacht after Monaco GP podium finish
Man Utd plot shock move for chelsea star after transfer request
Football
09.06.2026
Man Utd plot shock move for chelsea star after transfer request
Africa's best referee blocked from entering U.S to officiate World Cup
2026 FIFA World Cup
09.06.2026
Africa's best referee blocked from entering U.S to officiate World Cup