Lando Norris’ new girlfriend? Alix Earle fuels fresh romance rumours as fans drag Magui Corceiro into Monaco drama

The McLaren star’s Monaco weekend has reignited fan debate about his relationship status, even as the last confirmed public sighting with Magui Corceiro came in Lisbon earlier this year.

Lando Norris has once again found his love life under the microscope after the Monaco Grand Prix weekend triggered a fresh wave of online speculation involving American influencer Alix Earle and Portuguese model-actress Magui Corceiro.

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While the rumours have spread quickly across social media, the public record still suggests a more complicated picture.

Reigning F1 world champion Lando Norris of McLaren | IMAGO

The last confirmed sighting of Norris and Corceiro together came on 8 April, when they were photographed at Sporting CP’s Champions League match against Arsenal in Lisbon, a public appearance that appeared to quieten talk of a split that had surfaced back in February.

Lando Norris and Magui Corceiro attended the UCL fixture between Arsenal and Sporting CP at the José Alvalade Stadium in Lisbon on Tuesday night April 7, 2026 | Getty Images

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Monaco reopens a story fans thought they already knew

The latest round of chatter began after Alix Earle was seen in Monaco for the Grand Prix weekend, where reliable coverage placed her among friends, including Jake Shane and Stassie Karanikolaou, aboard a yacht and at pre-race festivities.

Lando Norris parties in Monaco with Alix Earle and friends | Credit: X

From there, gossip pages and fan accounts began circulating photos and clips of Earle and Norris together, turning the weekend into a full-blown social-media debate about whether the F1 driver had moved on or was simply living through another round of relationship speculation.

Lando Norris parties in Monaco with Alix Earle and friends | Credit: X

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Lando Norris parties in Monaco with Alix Earle and friends | Credit: X

Some posts even pushed the story into “love triangle” territory, though no major outlet has independently confirmed that version of events.

The Magui Corceiro question is still unanswered

Lando Norris and his girlfriend Magui Corceiro at the Italian GP | Credit: Instagram/@kymillman

Following the recent sighting, Corceiro’s name remains central to the conversation because, despite the February breakup reports, the April Lisbon sighting suggested the pair were still together at that point.

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At the time, fans treated the appearance as a public rebuttal to the split rumours, with several reports describing them as cosy in the stands during Arsenal’s win over Sporting.

Lando Norris and Magui Corceiro share a kiss after winning the 2025 world championship | Imago Lando Norris and Magui Corceiro share a kiss after winning the 2025 world championship | Imago

In the last few hours, eagle-eyed fans also spotted that the Portuguese model unfollowed Alix Earle on social media after viral snaps on Monday, June 8, showed the American influencer partying with her on-off boyfriend.