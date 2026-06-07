Kimi Antonelli wins 'chaotic' Monaco Grand Prix as Hamilton secures podium with Kim Kardashian’s support

The 19-year-old Italian sensation cruised to a fifth consecutive Grand Prix victory.

Mercedes' Kimi Antonelli delivered a commanding performance to win the Monaco Grand Prix, extending his winning streak to five races. The Italian driver finished ahead of Lewis Hamilton and Isack Hadjar in a dramatic race at the iconic street circuit.

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Starting from pole position, Antonelli capitalized on his advantage from the very beginning. The 78-lap race was thrown into immediate disarray when Max Verstappen, starting second, stalled on the grid. The Red Bull driver was instructed by his race engineer, Gianpiero Lambiase, to retire the car, ending his race on the first lap.

KIMI ANTONELLI DOMINATES TO WIN IN MONACO! 🏆👏



What an outstanding drive from Kimi! 😎#F1 #MonacoGP pic.twitter.com/t6BXkByp8s — Formula 1 (@F1) June 7, 2026

Verstappen's early exit allowed Antonelli to build a substantial lead over the chasing pack, which he maintained comfortably for most of the race. However, the event was far from straightforward for the rest of the field.

McLaren's Lando Norris experienced his second consecutive DNF, forced to retire after 45 laps due to a battery issue, marking another disappointing weekend for the British driver.

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Kimi Antonelli has been in ridiculous form this season and stretched his championship lead with a win in Monaco | X/F1

The race descended into chaos in its later stages. A Safety Car was deployed on lap 60 after Lance Stroll crashed. Shortly after the restart, Charles Leclerc lost control at the same corner, prompting a red flag while the barrier at Turn 19 was inspected and repaired.

Race officials were busy throughout the day, handing out numerous penalties. Five drivers, including Lewis Hamilton, George Russell, and Pierre Gasly (twice), received five-second penalties for speeding in the pit lane. Russell's day worsened when he was issued a drive-through penalty for failing to serve his initial time penalty correctly.

Despite the late-race turmoil, Antonelli held his nerve to secure a crucial victory and extend his lead in the championship standings.

Hamilton impresses as Kim Kardashian watches on

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Lewis Hamilton secured podium at the Monaco Grand Prix, his third for Ferrari | IMAGO

Kim Kardashian made a highly publicised appearance at the Monaco Grand Prix on Sunday, June 7, 2026, to support her boyfriend, Scuderia Ferrari driver Lewis Hamilton.

Kim Kardashian turned up in style to support Lewis Hamilton on Sunday | IMAGO

This marked her high-profile debut on the Formula 1 grid following the couple's recent social media confirmation of their relationship.

On Sunday, Kim and her sister Khloé Kardashian coordinated in matching white-toned long dresses paired with sunglasses. This contrasted with her Saturday qualifying look, where she wore a black lace Gucci bodysuit and jeans

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Kim Kardashian poses in front of the Ferrari garage | IMAGO

Lewis Hamilton finished in an impressive 2nd place at the Monaco Grand Prix on Sunday. Having started from P3, he managed to navigate through a fractured and highly chaotic afternoon on the streets of Monte Carlo to secure a runner-up spot on the podium for Scuderia Ferrari

The race was plagued by track issues and major incidents. It had to be red-flagged on Lap 68 after the track surface began breaking up at the final corner, which caused crashes for Lance Stroll and Hamilton's Ferrari teammate Charles Leclerc. Max Verstappen also retired early after stalling at the start.

Following a lengthy stoppage and a safety car restart, Hamilton withstood intense pressure and avoided late-race trouble, including a post-race investigation for a safety car infringement, to bring home his podium finish.

Monaco GP: Final Race Results

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Below is the provisional race result of the Monaco Grand Prix, pending a couple of post-race investigations: