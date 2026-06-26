2026 FIFA World Cup Day 14 recap: It is Africa’s time as the Ivory Coast book knockout spot

African countries continued to make history at the 2026 FIFA World Cup after Ivory Coast booked their spot in the knockout.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup continued with the final round of games in Group D, Group E and Group F on day 14.

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Following the conclusion of the games, the round of 32 matches is now starting to take shape ahead of the final two days of group games.

Here is a recap of how day 14 action went down.

Group E: Ivory Coast make history as Ecuador stun Germany

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Ivory Coast became the third African side to book a round of 32 spot after South Africa and Morocco, following a 2-0 win over Curacao.

The Elephants were in a good position to qualify going into the game, despite losing 2-1 to Germany in the second group match.

Having beaten Ecuador in their first match, Emerse Fae’s men knew a win against the group’s bottom team would be enough for second spot.

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The three-time African champions did exactly that as a brace from Nicolas Pépé gave them a routine win and a spot in the knockout round for the first time in their history.

Meanwhile, in the other group game, Ecuador came from behind to beat Germany and book their spot in the round of 32 against all odds.

Going into the game, Ecuador knew anything but a win would signal the end of their time in North America. They found themselves in this position after failing to beat Curacao and losing to Ivory Coast.

However, they managed to cause an upset in their final group game to book their spot as one of the best third-place teams.

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La Tricolour had to do it the hard way, though, as they fell behind as early as the second minute after Leroy Sane put the Germans ahead.

However, goals from Nilson Anguilo and Gonzalo Plata turned the game around for the South Americans and gave them the full points.

Group F: Netherlands end Tunisia’s misery as Japan and Sweden qualify

The Carthage Eagles of Tunisia were finally put out of their misery after losing their final group game to Netherlands 3-1.

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Having lost 5-1 and 4-1 to Sweden and Japan, respectively, Herve Renard’s men were looking to show some pride against the Oranje.

However, they got off to a bad start after Ellyes Shkiri put the ball into his own net after just three minutes.

Things then went from bad to worse for the Carthage Eagles as Brian Brobbey doubled Netherlands advantage in the seventh minute.

Although Hastem Mastouri pulled one back for the African side, Jan Paul van Hecke sealed the three points for Ronaldo Koeman’s men in the 63rd minute.

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In the other group game, Japan and Sweden played a 1-1 draw to both qualify in second and third, respectively.

The Samurai Blue took the lead through Daizen Maeda in the 56th minute, but Anthony Elanga’s strike six minutes later ensured Graham Potter’s men qualified in third place.

Group D: Turkey end USA’s 100% record as Australia and Paraguay do the needful

Turkey went into their final game against the USA looking to restore pride, having lost 2-0 to Australia and 1-0 to Paraguay in their first two games.

The two results meant Vicenzo Montella’s men had no chance of reaching the knockout round, irrespective of what they do in their final game.

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Still, Turkey left with something, as they beat the USA, who had already qualified as group winners after beating Paraguay and Australia.

It was the Yanks who actually got going first, as Auston Trusty put them ahead three minutes into the game.

However, Arder Guler drew Turkey level in the tenth minute before Baris Yilmaz put the European side ahead in the 31st minute.

Although Sebastian Berhalter’s strike restored parity for Mauricio Pochettino’s men, Ayhan Kaan’s strike in the eighth minute of added time gave Turkey something to take back home.

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