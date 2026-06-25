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‘I always say England’ - Mourinho tips Tuchel’s side to bring the World Cup home

Stephen Oladehinde
Stephen Oladehinde 18:24 - 25 June 2026
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Mourinho tips Tuchel’s side to bring the World Cup home
José Mourinho has tipped England as strong contenders for the 2026 FIFA World Cup in North America.
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The newly appointed Real Madrid manager is expecting some of his key players to play crucial roles in the latter stages of the competition, especially in the England team.

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Jude Bellingham is a central figure for England, Kylian Mbappé has become France's all-time leading scorer, and Vinícius Júnior has been instrumental for Brazil. 

These stars will be vying for the ultimate prize alongside legends like Cristiano Ronaldo, who has scored in a record sixth World Cup, and Argentina's Lionel Messi.

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Mourinho speaks on England's World Cup chances

Speaking exclusively on the Beast Mode On podcast, the newly returned Real Madrid manager shared his insights on the favourites for football's most prestigious event. 

"They should [go all the way and win the World Cup]. They are not alone. Of course, there are other contenders."

He was also quick to name England as a perennial favourite. "I always say England", Mourinho stated. 

Real Madrid new manager Jose Mourinho || Imago
Real Madrid new manager Jose Mourinho || Imago
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"I look to the players, and we come from that generation, [Frank] Lampard, [Steven] Gerrard, [John] Terry, [Rio] Ferdinand, and [David] Beckham. Since then, I always say England, and then it doesn't happen, but I always say England."

The decorated manager pointed to the strength of English club football as evidence of the national team's potential. 

"Apart from Barcelona, Bayern, Real Madrid, and Paris Saint-Germain, the best players are in England," he argued, referencing recent European successes for Arsenal, Crystal Palace, and Aston Villa.

Bellingham scores for England || Imago
Bellingham scores for England || Imago

Mourinho believes England's past failures have often come down to fine margins and immense pressure. "When you lose on penalties, you are speaking about details," he said. 

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"Penalties are just little clicks. I believe they have more pressure than anybody else in relation to the media... They couldn't cope with it. 

“They always had good coaches. They have another good coach again. I always think they can [win the World Cup]."

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