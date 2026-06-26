2026 FIFA World Cup: Hassan reveals Mohamed Salah's 'new version' before Iran clash

Egypt will face Iran and aims to top the group as Hassan reveals a new version of Mo Salah.

Egypt head coach Hossam Hassan has revealed a new version of captain Mohamed Salah ahead of the final Group G clash.

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Following their historic 3-1 comeback victory over New Zealand, the country's first-ever FIFA World Cup win, Egypt sits top of Group G with four points ahead of Friday's decisive clash against Iran in Seattle.

However, Salah remains one of the biggest talking points ahead of the encounter.

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The forward scored in the victory over New Zealand, taking his international tally to 68 goals, just one behind Hassan's all-time Egypt scoring record.

Salah has been instrumental in Egypt's impressive World Cup campaign and appears relaxed ahead of the decisive encounter after being spotted spending time with teammates in Washington.

Salah closing in on Hassan's scoring record

Hassan believes the 34-year-old is thriving under his tactical approach.

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He said, "He is a great player. He sees I have my style of coaching; I take everyone seriously and I try to treat everyone equally, as long as everyone is performing and playing their role."

'A new version of Mohamed Salah'

The Egypt boss believes Salah is benefiting from a balanced team structure that allows him to express himself while remaining disciplined tactically.

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"He’s a smart player, he knows my coaching, and he knows the role he plays within the squad," Hassan explained.

He added, "I think he is very free on the pitch, but in a systematic manner. We don't put everything on one star or two stars, but they will bring it for us. It's a new version of Mohamed Salah."

DR Congo boss Sebastien Desabre

With qualification within touching distance and Salah closing in on another piece of Egyptian football history, the Pharaohs will be aiming to continue their remarkable World Cup campaign by securing top spot in Group G.