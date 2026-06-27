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I change my mind — Micah Richards predicts new World Cup winner

Ifeanyi Ufomadu
Ifeanyi Ufomadu 21:55 - 27 June 2026
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Former Manchester City and England defender Micah Richards has changed his initial pick for the World Cup winners.
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Richards has performed a dramatic U-turn and is now backing France to win the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

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Les Bleus wrapped up their Group I campaign in style with a convincing 4-1 victory over Norway, securing top spot and advancing with maximum points.

Didier Deschamps’ side, who won the tournament in 2018 and reached the 2022 final, will face Sweden in the Round of 32 on June 30 in New York, with a potential last-16 clash against Germany awaiting them.

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Micah Richards snubs Spain, picks France to win World Cup

Richards, speaking on The Rest Is Football podcast, admitted he had changed his mind after initially tipping Spain.

'I said Spain would win the World Cup, but I’m telling you now, France,” Richards said.

“I’ve seen teams play well; I’ve seen teams be organised in the low-block. Argentina are playing for Messi, Morocco look strong, and England looked really good against Croatia in that second half.

"But a team that can turn it on, I’ve not seen a team like France. So I think they are now my favourites.

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”France’s blend of attacking talent, led by Kylian Mbappé, and defensive solidity has impressed many observers."

With Deschamps at the helm once again, Les Bleus will fancy their chances of going all the way in North America.

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