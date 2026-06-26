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2026 World Cup: Dembele joins Golden Boot race, breaks 32-year record as France punish Norway

Ifeanyi Ufomadu
Ifeanyi Ufomadu 22:04 - 26 June 2026
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Ousmane Dembele scored a sensational hat-trick to help France defeat Norway 4-1 and finish top of the group.
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Didier Deschamps sent out his strongest lineup, and they delivered the goods against a much-changed Norway to finish top of Group I.

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Norway 1-4 France: Match Report

Ousmane Dembélé was the star of the show, scoring a brilliant hat-trick to move to four goals, alongside Kylian Mbappé and Erling Haaland, but one goal behind Lionel Messi in the race for the Golden Boot.

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He opened the scoring midway through the first half, added a stunning second before half-time, and completed his treble early in the second half with another clinical finish.

The hat-trick made him the first player in 32 years to score three goals in the first half of a World Cup game.

Norway, who made 10 changes to their starting lineup, threatened briefly when Thelo Aasgaard pulled one back just seconds after Dembélé’s second goal.

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However, they missed a golden opportunity to level when Jørgen Strand Larsen volleyed over from close range and later saw a penalty saved by Mike Maignan.

Désiré Doué headed in a fourth goal in stoppage time to complete the rout. France topped Group I with maximum points and will head into the knockout stages in confident mood, while Norway advance to face Ivory Coast in the Round of 32.

France topped Group I with maximum points and will head into the knockout stages in confident mood, while Norway advance to face Ivory Coast in the Round of 32.

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