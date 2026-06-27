'He doesn’t even need Mbappe' - Fans tip Demebele for 2nd Ballon d'Or following World Cup hat-trick

The reigning Ballon d’Or winner silenced recent critics with a devastating hat-trick as France thrashed Norway to finish top of their group.

France rounded off a flawless FIFA World Cup group stage campaign in emphatic fashion on Friday, dismantling Norway 4-1 as Ousmane Dembélé delivered a stunning first-half hat-trick to send social media into meltdown.

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The reigning Ballon d’Or winner needed just 25 minutes to score three times before Désiré Doué added a late fourth, ensuring Les Bleus finished top of Group I with maximum points.

Norway, who had heavily rotated their squad by resting stars Erling Haaland and Martin Ødegaard, pulled one back through Thelo Aasgaard but were ultimately overwhelmed by France’s attacking quality.

Ousmane Dembele was lethal against Norway | IMAGO

Jørgen Strand Larsen also missed a second-half penalty as France comfortably saw out the victory.

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Internet reacts to Dembele's masterclass

The dominant display from Dembele on Friday afternoon, immediately reignited the Ballon d’Or debate.

France star Ousmane Dembele | IMAGO

One viral reaction that quickly spread across X summed up the mood:

“Turns out that Dembélé doesn’t even need Mbappé to help him secure the Ballon d’Or.”

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Turns out that dembele doesn’t even need Mbappe to help him secure the the Ballon D’or — lobistars🇵🇹 (@john322226) June 26, 2026

The post referenced the long-running debate over whether Kylian Mbappé’s presence in France’s attack overshadows Dembélé’s individual brilliance. Instead, the Paris Saint-Germain winger answered emphatically with one of the finest individual performances of the tournament.

France captain Kylian Mbappe | IMAGO

His treble also thrust him firmly into the Golden Boot conversation while reinforcing France’s credentials as one of the favourites to lift the trophy.

See some other reactions from X below.

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What’s crazy about Dembele hatrick is that all of them were bangers — Janty (@CFC_Janty) June 26, 2026

Dembele is level with Mbappé on 4 World Cup goals, both chasing the Golden Boot, yet it’s Dembele who gets subbed off.



When he wasn’t performing, people said taking him off was justified. But today? He’s delivering, he’s chasing individual honours, and he’s still the one… — Zlatan (@sports_Zlatan) June 26, 2026

Mbappe realize he is helping Dembele win the ballon D OR #NORFRA pic.twitter.com/yN0uwp0hbN — Mechanic🛠️ (@biigjay20) June 26, 2026

This is the best hattrick I have seen in a while, bro didn’t even give the keeper a chance😭😭pic.twitter.com/ron0zeZtyf https://t.co/Q0GTBE8l6j — AB⚕ (@AbsoluteBruno) June 26, 2026

Dembele is such a strange, self contradictory player.



He doesn't exactly pass the eye test

Doesn't have great technique or a high football iq

And doesn't play with any noticeable degree of chutzpah



But somehow, manages to consistently score since his psg move — Yehgha (@yaygha) June 26, 2026

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dembele can play ball — Guinness World Records (@GWR) June 26, 2026

Norway rest stars and France make them pay

With qualification already secured, Norway manager Ståle Solbakken opted to leave Haaland, Ødegaard and several other regular starters on the bench, prioritising freshness ahead of the knockout rounds.

But France showed no such mercy.

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Dembélé struck three times in a devastating opening half before Doué sealed victory deep into stoppage time.

Despite Larsen’s missed penalty and several promising Norwegian moments after the break, Mike Maignan and the French defence ensured the result was never seriously in doubt.

The victory means France finish Group I with a perfect record and head into the Round of 32 full of momentum.