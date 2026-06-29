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‘Reminds me of myself’ - Ronaldo hails Mbappe as his successor after blistering World Cup start

Stephen Oladehinde
Stephen Oladehinde 10:56 - 29 June 2026
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Ronaldo hails Mbappe as his successor
Kylian Mbappe has earned high praise from one of football's all-time greats, Ronaldo Nazario, as France continues its 2026 World Cup campaign.
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Mbappe kicked off his 2026 World Cup with a double against Senegal and scored two more in the next match against Iraq. 

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Although he did not score against Norway, he was instrumental in France's attack, providing two assists and showcasing the team's offensive strength.

The Brazilian legend lauded the Real Madrid forward after his impressive start to the tournament in North America, where he has already tallied four goals and two assists in three matches.

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Ronaldo hypes Mbappe

Long seen as the heir to the era dominated by Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, Mbappe has now drawn a direct comparison to the original Ronaldo. 

The Brazilian icon expressed his admiration for the French striker's potent combination of physical and technical skill, which has been on full display during the tournament.

Ronaldo Delima Brazil legend || Imago
Ronaldo Delima Brazil legend || Imago

As Mbappe once again competes for the Golden Boot and Golden Ball, Ronaldo shared his thoughts on both the Frenchman and Argentine captain Lionel Messi.

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"You also have to think about the legacy you leave," Ronaldo told L'Equipe. "But they are both, without a doubt, players who transcend statistics... Messi is one of the greatest players in the history of football and he is still influential and decisive today. 

“As for Mbappé, his playing style reminds me of myself at my peak. He is one of the greatest players in football today and a natural heir to the legends of the game."

Kylian Mbappe || Imago
Kylian Mbappe || Imago

Mbappe helped France breeze through the group stage with a perfect record, securing victories over Senegal, Iraq, and Norway to top Group I. 

Having advanced to the Round of 32, France are set to face Sweden as they pursue a third consecutive appearance in the World Cup final.

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