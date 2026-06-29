Official: Enzo Maresca returns to Manchester City as new head coach

Manchester City have officially appointed Enzo Maresca as their new manager on a contract until 2029, marking his third spell at the Etihad Stadium.

Manchester City have officially announced the appointment of Enzo Maresca as the club's new manager, with the Italian signing a three-year contract that will keep him at the Etihad Stadium until the summer of 2029.

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Maresca returns for his third spell at Manchester City, having previously served as the club's Elite Development Squad coach before playing an important role in Pep Guardiola's coaching staff during City's historic Treble-winning campaign.

Maresca leaves Chelsea || imago

Chairman Al Mubarak backs Maresca

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Manchester City chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak welcomed Maresca back to the club, describing him as the ideal candidate to continue City's football philosophy.

"Enzo is someone who has always sought out opportunities to challenge himself and succeed in his managerial career," Al Mubarak said.

He added, "He brings a personality, passion and intelligence completely aligned to our needs. He is rejoining an organisation that is entirely in lock-step with his ambition and hunger for achievement, and his return to Manchester City is therefore a welcome natural next step for both him and the club."

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The chairman believes the squad is perfectly suited to Maresca's tactical approach.

He added, "Enzo inherits a squad and football organisation perfectly suited to reflect and evolve his brand of football, and we are all very much looking forward to seeing the impact he can have in building further on the club's success. Welcome home, Enzo."

Maresca now faces the task of maintaining Manchester City's dominance both domestically and in Europe while implementing his own tactical ideas.

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