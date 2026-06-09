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Transfers: 8 Players set to follow Guardiola out of Manchester City

Ifeanyi Ufomadu
Ifeanyi Ufomadu 15:11 - 09 June 2026
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Manchester City are ready to listen to offers for as many as eight first-team players this summer as they prepare for life after Pep Guardiola and the arrival of new head coach Enzo Maresca.
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Guardiola brought an end to his hugely successful reign at the Etihad Stadium at the close of the 2025-26 season.

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Now, the club faces a potential major squad overhaul as they look to build on the years of success under the Catalan tactician.

Manchester City ready for squad overhaul

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According to The Athletic, City are open to selling several key squad members, including Nico Gonzalez, Rico Lewis, Tijjani Reijnders, Omar Marmoush, Mateo Kovacic, James Trafford, and Nathan Aké.

Tijjani Reijnders
Manchester City midfielder Tijjani Reijnders (Credit: Imago)

Savinho is also in advanced talks with Tottenham Hotspur, with the North London club having tracked the Brazilian winger for over a year.

Josko Gvardiol is also considering his future after receiving a new contract offer from City, while attracting serious interest from Bayern Munich and Barcelona.

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Ruben Dias has been linked with a move to Real Madrid, a rumour that could gather momentum following the confirmation that Jose Mourinho will take charge at the Bernabéu.

Meanwhile, Manchester City are finalising a compensation package with Chelsea as they close in on the appointment of Enzo Maresca as Guardiola’s successor in the coming weeks.

Maresca's arrival is set to accelerate the club's push for Nottingham Forest midfielder Elliott Anderson, as City look for a long-term replacement for Bernardo Silva.

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