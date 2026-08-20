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Nigerian father names newborn after Arsenal hero ahead of Premier League title defence

Ayoola Kelechi
Ayoola Kelechi 23:33 - 20 August 2026
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Arsenal have been honoured in the most unusual way after a fan in Nigeria immortalised their star defender
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An Arsenal supporter in Nigeria has taken his admiration for Riccardo Calafiori to another level after naming his newborn son after the Italian defender.

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A viral video from the child's naming ceremony showed "Calafiori" included among the baby's 10 names, with the unusual tribute quickly attracting attention on social media.

Nigerian fan honours Arsenal star

The baby's naming ceremony became a talking point among Arsenal supporters after footage from the event was shared on X.

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Among the child's 10 names was "Calafiori", a clear nod to the Arsenal defender and his growing popularity among the club's supporters.

For the Nigerian father, the choice comes as Calafiori prepares for another campaign with the Gunners after establishing himself as an important part of Mikel Arteta's squad.

The Italy international joined Arsenal from Bologna in July 2024 for a reported £42 million and signed a five-year contract following an impressive breakthrough season in Serie A and a strong Euro 2024 campaign, and is quickly making his way to becoming a club legend.

Calafiori’s Arsenal legend so far

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Calafiori quickly demonstrated his attacking qualities, scoring a spectacular long-range equaliser during Arsenal's 2-2 Premier League draw against Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium early in his first season.

The Italian's adventurous style and willingness to move into midfield have made him a valuable component of Arsenal's possession-based approach. Although minor fitness issues have disrupted parts of his time in North London, Calafiori has continued to establish himself as an important member of the squad.

Arsenal vs Burnley in Premier League action

His contributions formed part of Arsenal's successful 2025/26 campaign, when the Gunners captured the Premier League title. He then made the perfect start to the new season by scoring Arsenal's opening goal in their 3-0 victory over Manchester City in the 2026 FA Community Shield.

From a £42m signing to a Premier League champion and Community Shield goalscorer, Calafiori has clearly made an impression in North London.

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For one Nigerian Arsenal fan, that impact has gone even further, so much so that his newborn child will now carry the name of the Italian defender as part of his identity.

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