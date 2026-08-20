Chelsea outcast Delap inherits number worn by two Super Eagles legends after public humiliation

The Chelsea forward has been stripped of his original jersey number as the club seek buyers this summer

Liam Delap has been stripped of Chelsea's famous No. 9 shirt just 14 months after completing a £30 million move from Ipswich Town.

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The England Under-21 international has been handed a new squad number as new head coach Xabi Alonso reshapes the Blues ahead of the 2026/27 Premier League campaign.

Delap loses No. 9 after difficult Chelsea campaign

Delap endured a frustrating first season at Stamford Bridge, scoring just once in 28 Premier League appearances.

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His struggles continued across all competitions, with the 23-year-old managing only two goals in 41 appearances during his debut campaign. His disappointing form has now reportedly put his Chelsea future in serious doubt.

According to BBC Sport, the Blues are seeking around £50 million for Delap, despite paying £30m for the striker when they signed him from Ipswich. The forward is also among several players currently training separately from Chelsea's main squad ahead of their Premier League opener against Fulham on Monday.

Nicolas Jackson and Mykhailo Mudryk are reportedly part of the same training group, although Chelsea insist the situation is different from last season's so-called "bomb squad", when players including Raheem Sterling and Axel Disasi were frozen out.

The most obvious indication of Delap's changing status came when Chelsea confirmed that João Pedro has inherited the No. 9 shirt.

The Brazil international scored 20 goals in 50 games for the Blues last season and will now wear the number previously assigned to Delap. Delap has instead been given the No. 12 shirt.

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Number 12 links Delap with Nigerian legends

While the change represents another blow for Delap, the No. 12 shirt carries plenty of history at Stamford Bridge. The number has been worn by 10 Chelsea players during the Premier League era, including two players with Nigerian connections.

John Obi Mikel is arguably the most famous Chelsea player to wear No. 12. The Nigerian midfielder wore the shirt during a hugely successful spell at Stamford Bridge, winning two Premier League titles in 2010 and 2015.

Mikel was also part of the Chelsea team that lifted the UEFA Champions League in 2012, one of the greatest achievements in the club's history.

Another Nigerian star, Victor Moses, also wore No. 12 during the 2013/14 season, although he did not make a Chelsea appearance while carrying the number. Moses later enjoyed considerable success with the Blues, winning the Premier League, FA Cup and Europa League while wearing different squad numbers.

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For Delap, inheriting the number therefore comes with an interesting Chelsea connection, although his immediate priority will be finding a way back into Alonso's plans.