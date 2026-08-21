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Bet of the Day: Today’s Best Football Prediction

Adesoji Michael
Adesoji Michael 09:14 - 21 August 2026
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Ajax legend in awe after Arokodare’s match-winning performance
Free expert tips, updated daily
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Betting tips for Tomorrow
TIMELEAGUEFIXTURESTIPSBET
17:30 EPL Brentford v Tottenham Over 1.5 BET NOW
20:30 ESP Espanyol v Real Madrid Over 1.5 BET NOW
17:30 ITA Inter v Monza Home 2UP BET NOW
17:45 AZ Zira FK v Imisli FK Home 2UP BET NOW
17:15 BEL Royal Charleroi SC v Yellow-Red KV Mechelen Over 1.5 BET NOW
19:30 TUR Fenerbahce Istanbul v Konyaspor Home 2UP BET NOW
19:30 ROM FC Dinamo Bucuresti 1948 v FC Universitatea Cluj Over 1.5 BET NOW
20:00 SER OFK Beograd v FK Zemun Home 2UP BET NOW
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FAQ

Bet of the day — frequently asked questions

The Bet of the Day is a daily betting feature on Pulse Sports Nigeria where our experts select the most reliable and well-researched betting picks of the day across football and other top sports. Each pick is carefully analysed to give you the best possible chance of winning.
A fresh Bet of the Day is published every day, typically in the morning before the day's key fixtures kick off. This ensures you always have enough time to review the picks and place your bets before matches begin. Bookmark the Bet of the Day page and check back daily.
Our analysts study a wide range of factors before making a pick — including team form, head-to-head records, injury news, home/away performance, and market odds. Only picks that meet our confidence threshold are published, so you're always getting selections backed by solid reasoning, not guesswork.
Our picks primarily focus on football's biggest leagues — including the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A, Bundesliga, and the UEFA Champions League — as well as NPFL fixtures. Depending on the day's schedule, we may also include picks from other sports and continental competitions for maximum value.
Yes, completely free. All Bet of the Day content on Pulse Sports is published openly — no subscription, no registration required. Simply visit pulsesports.ng/bet-of-the-day and access today's picks instantly, every single day.
No. Sports betting always carries risk, and no tip — no matter how well-researched — can be guaranteed to win. Our Bet of the Day is designed to inform and support your decision-making, not to replace it. Always bet responsibly, within your means, and never chase losses. If betting is causing you distress, seek help from a responsible gambling organisation.

Have more questions? Visit pulsesports.ng/bet-of-the-day

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