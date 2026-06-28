Harry Kane explains why Jude Bellingham is England's complete midfielder

Bellingham scored one goal and set up another as England secured top spot in their World Cup group with seven points.

England captain Harry Kane has hailed Jude Bellingham following the midfielder's influential display in the Three Lions' 2-0 victory over Panama at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

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The win ensured England finished top of their group with seven points, booking their place in the knockout rounds as one of the tournament's standout teams.

Bellingham delivered another commanding performance, scoring once before providing the assist for Kane's goal to cap an impressive afternoon.

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'He wants to prove himself'

Speaking after the match, Kane praised the Real Madrid midfielder for his determination and consistency, describing him as one of the team's most important players.

"Another top performance from Bellingham. Jude looks fit and sharp with the bit between his teeth, ready to go out there and prove to the world what type of player he is," Kane said.

Kane, who converted Bellingham's inviting cross to score England's second goal, highlighted the midfielder's technical ability as well as his relentless work rate.

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"It's fantastic to play with him. The cross he put in for my goal just shows his quality," Kane added.

The England skipper also praised Bellingham's contribution away from the ball.

He continued, "His effort, non-stop running, tackling, tracking back – that's the type of player we want in our team.

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"Jude is a fantastic runner with the ball, and without the ball, making runs in behind from deep. He's so hard to track, he's strong and physical. Wherever he plays, he's effective."

Despite already turning attention toward the knockout phase, Kane encouraged his teammates to appreciate their successful group-stage campaign before focusing on the next challenge.

"It's about enjoying what we have done. You can never take it for granted, seven points and top of the group.