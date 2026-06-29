President Lee blames 'leadership failures' for South Korea’s World Cup elimination

Lee Jae-myung has ordered a formal investigation into the national football team's disappointing 2026 FIFA World Cup group-stage exit.

South Korean President Lee Jae-myung has directed authorities to launch a formal investigation into the national football team's disappointing performance at the 2026 FIFA World Cup following their unexpected group-stage elimination.

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South Korea players celebrating || Imago

The Taegeuk Warriors failed to progress beyond the opening round after recording one victory and two defeats, finishing third in their group behind Mexico and South Africa.

Their hopes of advancing as one of the tournament's best third-placed teams ended on Saturday, prompting widespread criticism from supporters and football stakeholders across the country.

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President blames leadership and personnel decisions

Reacting to the team's exit, President Lee expressed frustration over what he described as poor leadership and flawed decision-making within South Korean football.

In a statement shared on his official X account, the president questioned the competence of those responsible for managing the national team.

"I am not just taken aback by this unexpected outcome – I am utterly baffled," Lee said.

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He argued that selecting leaders based on personal interests rather than competence had contributed to the disappointing campaign.

He added, "Once again, it has been proven that personnel decisions are everything. When 'us versus them' is prioritised over competence, and an incompetent person is selected as a leader, the outcome is as clear as day."

최휘영 장관님과 관련 공무원 여러분 애쓰셨습니다.



저도 전임 명예 프로축구단장이자 심정적 붉은악마로서 예상밖 결과에 당황을 넘어 황당함을 느낍니다.



결국 인사가 만사임이 다시 한번 증명됐습니다. 능력보다 네편내편을 더 중시해 무능한 사람을 지휘관으로 선발하면 결과는 불보듯… https://t.co/wNwtKlo1qY — 이재명 (@Jaemyung_Lee) June 28, 2026

President Lee noted that significant public funds and government resources had been invested in South Korea's World Cup preparations, making the team's early exit even more concerning.

He instructed the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism to conduct a comprehensive investigation into the circumstances surrounding the campaign.

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