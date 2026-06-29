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President Lee blames 'leadership failures' for South Korea’s World Cup elimination

Hassan Abdulsalam
Hassan Abdulsalam 14:46 - 29 June 2026
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Lee Jae-myung has ordered a formal investigation into the national football team's disappointing 2026 FIFA World Cup group-stage exit.
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South Korean President Lee Jae-myung has directed authorities to launch a formal investigation into the national football team's disappointing performance at the 2026 FIFA World Cup following their unexpected group-stage elimination.

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South Korea players celebrating || Imago
South Korea players celebrating || Imago

The Taegeuk Warriors failed to progress beyond the opening round after recording one victory and two defeats, finishing third in their group behind Mexico and South Africa.

Their hopes of advancing as one of the tournament's best third-placed teams ended on Saturday, prompting widespread criticism from supporters and football stakeholders across the country.

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President blames leadership and personnel decisions

Reacting to the team's exit, President Lee expressed frustration over what he described as poor leadership and flawed decision-making within South Korean football.

In a statement shared on his official X account, the president questioned the competence of those responsible for managing the national team.

"I am not just taken aback by this unexpected outcome – I am utterly baffled," Lee said.

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He argued that selecting leaders based on personal interests rather than competence had contributed to the disappointing campaign.

He added, "Once again, it has been proven that personnel decisions are everything. When 'us versus them' is prioritised over competence, and an incompetent person is selected as a leader, the outcome is as clear as day."

President Lee noted that significant public funds and government resources had been invested in South Korea's World Cup preparations, making the team's early exit even more concerning.

He instructed the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism to conduct a comprehensive investigation into the circumstances surrounding the campaign.

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"The failure to qualify, which has left the public feeling disheartened, appears to be the result of organisational and personnel failures," he stated.

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