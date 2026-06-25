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2026 FIFA World Cup: Maseko the hero as South Africa stun South Korea to make history

Ifeanyi Ufomadu
Ifeanyi Ufomadu 04:08 - 25 June 2026
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A solitary goal from Thapelo Maseko was enough to defeat South Korea 1-0 and send South Africa into the World Cup knockout round for the first time in their history.
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Bafana Bafana, who endured an underwhelming first two games, bounced back to win this Group A decider and advance to the round of 32.

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South Africa 1-0 South Korea: Bafana Bafana make World Cup history

South Korea came into the match knowing a draw would be enough to advance, and they controlled large spells of the first half, with Kang-In Lee and Son Heung-min probing for openings.

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However, South Africa were well-organised and hard to break down, as they looked to break on the counter.

The moment of magic arrived in the 63rd minute. Substitute Tshepang Moremi, on the pitch for barely a minute, played a precise square ball into Maseko's path.

The midfielder got past his defender on the edge of the box and bent a clinical finish into the bottom right corner past goalkeeper Seung-Gyu Kim.

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South Korea threw everything forward in the final half hour, with Son leading the charge, but Williams and the Bafana defence stood firm.

Evidence Makgopa went close to doubling the lead late on, but Kim produced a brilliant save.

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