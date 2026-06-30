Super Eagles star Frank Onyeka makes permanent Coventry City move after leading promotion charge

Coventry City have signed Super Eagles midfielder Frank Onyeka on a permanent deal from Brentford following a successful loan spell.

Coventry City have completed the permanent signing of Nigerian midfielder Frank Onyeka from Brentford for an undisclosed fee following his impressive loan spell with the Sky Blues.

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The Super Eagles star, who joined Coventry on loan in January, played a crucial role in the club's successful Championship campaign under manager Frank Lampard, helping them secure the league title and automatic promotion back to the Premier League.

The transfer became official with the opening of the summer transfer window, ensuring Onyeka will remain at the Coventry Building Society Arena as the club prepares for life in the English top flight.

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Onyeka played key role in promotion success

The 28-year-old midfielder featured in 14 Championship matches during the second half of last season and quickly became an influential figure in Coventry's midfield.

One of his standout moments came in April when he scored a stunning goal against Derby County in a vital fixture that strengthened the club's push for promotion.

His performances convinced Coventry to secure his services permanently after a successful loan spell.

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Onyeka arrives with valuable Premier League experience, having made 75 appearances for Brentford since joining the Bees.

We are delighted to announce that Frank Onyeka has signed a permanent deal with the Club. 🩵 — Coventry City (@Coventry_City) June 29, 2026

His experience at the highest level is expected to strengthen Coventry's squad as they aim to compete successfully after returning to the Premier League.

Onyeka targets Premier League survival

Speaking after completing the move, Onyeka expressed his delight at becoming a permanent Coventry City player.

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"I'm really excited for the new season with Coventry. When I first joined last season, I came here with two goals: to win the Championship and help Coventry get promoted to the Premier League. I'm really happy to now be a Coventry player back in the Premier League," he said.

The Nigerian midfielder also pledged his commitment to the club ahead of the new campaign.

"I will give everything to the team, fight for every ball, fight for my teammates and bring my experience. My ambition now is to help the club stay in the Premier League and finish as high as we can," Onyeka added.

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