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Germany set unwanted 92-year record in shock defeat to Paraguay

Ifeanyi Ufomadu
Ifeanyi Ufomadu 04:10 - 30 June 2026
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Germany suffered a heartbreaking World Cup exit against Paraguay at the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.
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Die Mannschaft were eliminated in the Round of 32 after a dramatic penalty shootout defeat to the South American side, who progressed to the round of 16 on their return to the tournament.

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Despite dominating large periods of the match and creating several clear chances, Germany failed to convert their chances, forcing the game to penalties.

In the shootout, Germany missed two spot-kicks, while Paraguay held their nerve to secure a famous victory.

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Germany set unwanted record in defeat to Paraguay

This defeat means Germany have now lost a penalty shootout at the FIFA World Cup for the first time in their history.

Since making their tournament debut in 1934, they had never been beaten from 12 yards in 92 years of World Cup participation.

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The exit continues a worrying trend for German football.

Having failed to reach the quarter-finals in 2018, 2022, and now 2026, questions will once again be asked about the direction of the national team following their 2014 triumph.

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