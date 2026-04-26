EFL: Nigeria’s Frank Onyeka pulls off a Bruno Fernandes assist vs Wrexham - What we learnt

The Super Eagles Tank turns playmaker for Coventry City one day before his parent club Brentford face Manchester United, Bruno's team.

Frank Onyeka has spent this season turning Coventry City's midfield into something unrecognisable.

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On Sunday, in the final home match of the most memorable Championship campaign the Sky Blues have had in years, the Nigeria international signed off with the kind of assist that makes people reach for their phones mid-celebration and start typing.

Deep into stoppage time, Wrexham pushing forward desperately, and the game already won, Onyeka, the tank, the man Frank Lampard built his midfield around, picked up a loose ball and slid a perfectly weighted through-ball through four Wrexham players to set up the third. Bruno Fernandes would have nodded along approvingly.

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What we learned from Coventry 3–1 Wrexham

Coventry are genuinely Premier League ready

92 points and Champions. Seven-match unbeaten run. A final-day at home performance that was celebratory in the stands but ruthless on the pitch, even with the title already wrapped up.

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Frank Lampard has built something with real substance here, and Onyeka has been central to it.

Onyeka has completely changed Coventry's midfield and fans know it

One fan's reaction after the assist said it all: "Onyeka has changed that midfield mann."

That is not hyperbole from a delirious supporter at full-time. That is a summary of what the Nigeria international has done since arriving on loan from Brentford in January, transformed the engine room of a title-winning team.

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The €7m buy clause triggering automatically is the smartest piece of business in the Championship this season

Coventry's promotion to the Premier League automatically activated their option to sign Onyeka permanently for €7 million. For a player performing at this level, in this form, heading into the top flight, that is a bargain that will look even better in August.

Nigeria have a ready-made Premier League midfielder for next season

Onyeka is not graduating to the Premier League on a hope and a prayer. He is arriving having won a Championship title, having transformed a midfield, and having just pulled off the kind of assist that gets shared on football Twitter for three days. Eric Chelle, take note.

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That assist deserves its own breakdown

Four Wrexham players between the ball and the goal. Ninety-fourth minute. Promotion party already underway. Onyeka still found the pass.

That is not an accident, that is the football intelligence of a player who has been the calmest person in the building all season.

The assist - frame by frame

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The interception

Wrexham push high, desperate for a goal to keep their playoff hopes alive. Onyeka reads the play, intercepts a loose ball in midfield - completely in control in a moment of chaos.

The pass - the Bruno moment

Four Wrexham defenders between him and daylight. Most players play it safe — sideways, backwards, safe.

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Onyeka sees the gap that does not quite exist yet and threads a perfectly weighted through-ball that carves the entire Wrexham defensive line open. The screenshot captures it: the pass splits four red shirts simultaneously. Outrageous.

Look at the pass and assist from Frank Onyeka, Bruno Fernandes would be proud of the Super Eagles star. pic.twitter.com/6GVEBDfWWF — The United King 👑❗ (@D_WarEagle) April 26, 2026

The finish

Ephron Mason-Clark latches onto the pass, keeps his composure, and slots past Danny Ward. 3-1. Season complete. Onyeka is already walking away before the net ripples.

There is a neat footnote to all of this. Tomorrow, Brentford, the club that owns Onyeka's registration and will now permanently lose him to Coventry for €7 million travel to face Manchester United.

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Bruno Fernandes, the player Onyeka just impersonated with that stoppage-time through-ball, will line up at Old Trafford. One day after Onyeka out-Brunoed Bruno. Football has a sense of humour, and today it is pointing squarely at Onyeka.