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'Arsenal scored 60% like that' — Klopp slams VAR for Germany disallowed goal

Ifeanyi Ufomadu
Ifeanyi Ufomadu 05:07 - 30 June 2026
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Jurgen Klopp has reacted to the highly controversial decision that contributed to Germany’s shock Round of 16 exit against Paraguay at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
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Germany were knocked out by Paraguay on penalties after Jonathan Tah’s extra-time header was disallowed.

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The centre-back appeared to give Germany a 2-1 lead from a corner, but VAR instructed the referee to review the build-up, ruling that Waldemar Anton had obstructed the Paraguay goalkeeper. The goal was chalked off.

Klopp slams VAR after Germany exit

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Speaking on MagentaTV after the match, Klopp could not hide his frustration with the call.

“If that’s a disallowed goal, then Arsenal wouldn’t be English champions. They scored 60% of their goals like that,” he said.

.“We win the game when the ball goes in. So, of course, this is brutal.

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”There are worse things than defeats in sports. But there was only one goal, one dream, and that has been shattered. It was dramatic.

“There are 500,000 ways to win a football match. You just have to find one.”

The comment references Arsenal’s dominant 2025/26 Premier League title-winning campaign, during which Mikel Arteta’s side scored a significant portion of their goals from physical, set-piece situations around the box.

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