'Arsenal scored 60% like that' — Klopp slams VAR for Germany disallowed goal

Jurgen Klopp has reacted to the highly controversial decision that contributed to Germany’s shock Round of 16 exit against Paraguay at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Germany were knocked out by Paraguay on penalties after Jonathan Tah’s extra-time header was disallowed.

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The centre-back appeared to give Germany a 2-1 lead from a corner, but VAR instructed the referee to review the build-up, ruling that Waldemar Anton had obstructed the Paraguay goalkeeper. The goal was chalked off.

Klopp slams VAR after Germany exit

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Speaking on MagentaTV after the match, Klopp could not hide his frustration with the call.

🚨JUST IN: Jürgen Klopp on Jonathan

Tah's disallowed goal:



"If that's a disallowed goal, then Arsenal wouldn't be English champions. They scored 60% of their goals like that." pic.twitter.com/nnTcPdP8Mk — Polymarket Sports (@PolymarketSport) June 30, 2026

“If that’s a disallowed goal, then Arsenal wouldn’t be English champions. They scored 60% of their goals like that,” he said.

.“We win the game when the ball goes in. So, of course, this is brutal.

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”There are worse things than defeats in sports. But there was only one goal, one dream, and that has been shattered. It was dramatic.

“There are 500,000 ways to win a football match. You just have to find one.”