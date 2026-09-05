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Messi, Ronaldo set to play together for first time ever as ex-Man Utd star plans blockbuster testimonial

Ifeanyi Ufomadu
Ifeanyi Ufomadu 18:06 - 05 September 2026
Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo could line up as teammates for the first time in football history.
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The two iconic and legendary footballers could play as teammates for the first time, in the wake of Messi's retirement from international football, as ex-Argentina and Manchester United star Carlos Tevez has set the plan in motion.

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Tevez is organizing a star-studded farewell match at Boca Juniors’ iconic La Bombonera stadium in Buenos Aires this December.

The ex-Manchester City man has met with Boca president Juan Román Riquelme, who gave his official green light to host the event, with organizers targeting mid-December to avoid clashing with Argentine domestic fixtures.

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Tevez, who shared a dressing room with Ronaldo at Old Trafford for two seasons and spent a decade alongside Messi with the Argentina national team, is determined to unite the two legendary rivals.

Speaking about his efforts to convince both icons to take part, Tevez confirmed that he remains in direct contact with them.

"Leo Messi, Cristiano... we're going to bring them. If I have to, I'll go get them myself, and we will get them together," he said via streaming platform Olga.

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The exhibition is expected to feature around 60 high-profile players, with Tevez drawing up an elite guest list of former team-mates including Wayne Rooney, Paul Scholes, Gianluigi Buffon, Edwin van der Sar, Rio Ferdinand, and Andrea Pirlo.

Speaking of the possible composition of the teams, Tevez stated;

Ronaldo focus on winning first league title despite criticism
Cristiano Ronaldo | IMAGO

"At centre back, we’ll probably have Rio Ferdinand, (Nemanja) Vidic… we’ll bring in (Giorgio) Chiellini, (Leonardo) Bonucci. Patrice Evra, my brother, he has to be there.

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"Midfielders… (Andrea) Pirlo, Paul Scholes, Roman (Riquelme) will definitely be there. Rooney."

Tevez retired in 2022 and went on to manage Rosario Central, Independiente and Talleres in his native Argentina.

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