2026 FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup: Nigeria ready to make a difference - Falconets coach Moses Aduku
Falconets head coach Moses Aduku has declared that Nigeria is heading to the 2026 FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup in Poland to compete for glory and end the country's 12-year wait for a medal.
The experienced tactician says the two-time runners-up are arriving in Poland with confidence and a squad eager to build on Nigeria's rich history in the competition.
One last push before a first U20 title attempt..— NGSuper_Falcons (@NGSuper_Falcons) September 6, 2026
The Falconets set their sights on a Spanish conquest#SoarFalconets pic.twitter.com/R5CDtNlJl1
Drawn in Group F alongside Spain, China PR and tournament debutants New Caledonia, the Falconets will begin their World Cup journey against Spain on Monday at Arena Sosnowiec.
“We're Here for Business” - Aduku
Nigeria has qualified for every edition of the FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup since the tournament's inception, but Aduku believes this squad has the mentality to write a new chapter.
While acknowledging the quality of the opposition, the coach insisted his players are focused on progressing beyond the group stage and making a meaningful impact.
“We are very prepared. We respect all the teams because they are good teams, but we are here for business. We will take one game at a time, and I believe we will come out of the group,” Aduku told FIFA.
Aduku revealed that the players understand a strong performance in Poland could accelerate their journey into the Super Falcons, Nigeria's senior women's national team.
Matchday -1— NGSuper_Falcons (@NGSuper_Falcons) September 6, 2026
The Falconets in training ahead of their clash with Spain on Monday#SoarFalconets pic.twitter.com/x8UL7OoT4W
“The players know that if they do very well, it is a good one for them to cross into the senior national team,” he said.
The Falconets head into the tournament with encouraging momentum after impressive performances in their pre-World Cup friendlies.
Nigeria recorded a 1-0 victory over hosts Poland and a 1-1 draw against Korea Republic.
The Falconets have twice reached the World Cup final, finishing runners-up in 2010 and 2014, but have been waiting more than a decade to return to the podium.
Aduku believes this team has both the talent and determination to end that drought.
“If we do well, it would mean a great thing for Nigeria. Nigerians would be very happy with the team,” he said.
Nigeria will begin their journey against Spain on Monday evening.