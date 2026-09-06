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2026 FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup: Nigeria ready to make a difference - Falconets coach Moses Aduku

Hassan Abdulsalam
Hassan Abdulsalam 19:42 - 06 September 2026
Falconets target to end 12-year wait for a medal at the 2026 FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup.
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Falconets head coach Moses Aduku has declared that Nigeria is heading to the 2026 FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup in Poland to compete for glory and end the country's 12-year wait for a medal.

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The experienced tactician says the two-time runners-up are arriving in Poland with confidence and a squad eager to build on Nigeria's rich history in the competition.

Drawn in Group F alongside Spain, China PR and tournament debutants New Caledonia, the Falconets will begin their World Cup journey against Spain on Monday at Arena Sosnowiec.

“We're Here for Business” - Aduku

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Nigeria has qualified for every edition of the FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup since the tournament's inception, but Aduku believes this squad has the mentality to write a new chapter.

While acknowledging the quality of the opposition, the coach insisted his players are focused on progressing beyond the group stage and making a meaningful impact.

Coach Moses Aduku in action with the Falconets.
Coach Moses Aduku in action with the Falconets.

“We are very prepared. We respect all the teams because they are good teams, but we are here for business. We will take one game at a time, and I believe we will come out of the group,” Aduku told FIFA.

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Aduku revealed that the players understand a strong performance in Poland could accelerate their journey into the Super Falcons, Nigeria's senior women's national team.

“The players know that if they do very well, it is a good one for them to cross into the senior national team,” he said.

The Falconets head into the tournament with encouraging momentum after impressive performances in their pre-World Cup friendlies.

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Nigeria recorded a 1-0 victory over hosts Poland and a 1-1 draw against Korea Republic.

The Falconets have twice reached the World Cup final, finishing runners-up in 2010 and 2014, but have been waiting more than a decade to return to the podium.

Aduku believes this team has both the talent and determination to end that drought.

“If we do well, it would mean a great thing for Nigeria. Nigerians would be very happy with the team,” he said.

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Nigeria will begin their journey against Spain on Monday evening.

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