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'Feels like a defeat' - Carrick disappointed after last-minute heartbreak against Everton

Ifeanyi Ufomadu
Ifeanyi Ufomadu 19:29 - 06 September 2026
Manchester United manager Michael Carrick expressed deep disappointment after his side conceded a dramatic 95th-minute goal against Everton.
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The Red Devils looked destined to secure all three points at Hill Dickinson Stadium after substitute Benjamin Seško put United ahead 2–1 in the 87th minute.

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Bryan Mbeumo had earlier opened the scoring for the visitors before Everton fought back.

However, Ainsley Maitland-Niles, making his debut, salvaged a point for Everton in the final seconds with a spectacular long-range strike.

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Carrick disappointed after Man Utd draw against Everton

Speaking in his post-match press conference, Carrick admitted the late heartbreak was tough to take:

"All the work that went into putting us in that position at different stages, to then come away like that leaves us disappointed.

It is not a great feeling, so it feels like a defeat. We got the point, we cannot ignore that, but it feels like we should have had a lot more. It sounds like a cliché to say so at this point."

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Despite taking just four points from a possible nine to open the campaign, Carrick pushed back on claims that United have endured a poor start.

However, conceding 6 goals in 3 games suggests the defence must be worked on ahead of next weekend's Manchester derby against City.

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