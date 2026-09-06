Advertisement

'It will be a different game' – Super Eagles legend tells San Pedro ahead of Champions League second-leg clash

Hassan Abdulsalam
Hassan Abdulsalam 18:58 - 06 September 2026
Michael Emenalo, Rasheed Yekini, Sunday Oliseh, Finidi George 1994 World Cup || Image credit: Imago
Rivers United secured a 1-1 draw against San Pedro in the first leg of CAF Champions League.
Advertisement

Rivers United technical adviser and Super Eagles legend Finidi George has backed his side to finish the job at home after securing a valuable 1-1 draw against San Pedro in the first leg of their CAF Champions League preliminary-round tie in Ivory Coast.

Advertisement

The former Super Eagles coach believes the Port Harcourt club achieved exactly what they set out to do on the road: avoid defeat, and says the return leg in Nigeria will present a completely different challenge for their Ivorian opponents.

Rivers United fought back from behind at the Laurent Pokou Stadium, with substitute Iyowuna Douglas cancelling out Issouf Dosso's opener to hand the Nigerian side a crucial away goal ahead of next week's decisive clash.

Advertisement

Rivers United execute their away plan

Finidi revealed after the match that his team's priority before kick-off was to leave Ivory Coast without losing.

“I said it yesterday that we wanted to have a good game and not lose here. The game ended 1-1, so not losing here is a good result. After we got the equaliser, we dropped too deep towards the end,” he admitted.

Despite acknowledging San Pedro's quality, Finidi believes the return leg will unfold very differently.

Advertisement

The former Ajax winger said the first leg gave his coaching staff valuable insight into the strengths and weaknesses of the Ivorian side, information he intends to use when the teams meet again in Nigeria.

He added, “We tried to see what they were doing and assess their capacity. In Nigeria, it is going to be a different ball game.”

Finidi expressed confidence that Rivers United will take greater control of the contest in front of their home supporters.

Advertisement

“I would say it is going to be 60-40 in our favour in Nigeria," he affirmed.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Latest Videos
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Football
11.10.2023
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Sports Nigeria
'A joy to watch' - Arteta hails Arsenal after comeback win over Chelsea
Premier League
06.09.2026
'A joy to watch' - Arteta hails Arsenal after comeback win over Chelsea
Rangers players celebrating against SOBEMAP. Image (Pooja X)
Football
06.09.2026
Continental Fortunes: Nigerian champions struggled, relegated club dominated in Africa
2026 FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup: Nigeria ready to make a difference - Falconets coach Moses Aduku
Football
06.09.2026
2026 FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup: Nigeria ready to make a difference - Falconets coach Moses Aduku
'Feels like a defeat' - Carrick disappointed after last-minute heartbreak against Everton
Football
06.09.2026
'Feels like a defeat' - Carrick disappointed after last-minute heartbreak against Everton
Arteta backs Chelsea to challenge Arsenal for Premier League title
Football
06.09.2026
Arteta backs Chelsea to challenge Arsenal for Premier League title
'It will be a different game' – Super Eagles legend tells San Pedro ahead of Champions League second-leg clash
Football
06.09.2026
'It will be a different game' – Super Eagles legend tells San Pedro ahead of Champions League second-leg clash