Arteta backs Chelsea to challenge Arsenal for Premier League title

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta praised Xabi Alonso and backed Chelsea to compete this season.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has backed Chelsea to emerge as genuine Premier League title contenders under the guidance of newly appointed manager Xabi Alonso.

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​The Spaniard delivered the endorsement during his pre-match press conference on Friday, directly preceding Arsenal's 2-1 comeback victory over their London rivals at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday, September 6.

What Arteta said

While Arsenal are viewed as favourites, Chelsea’s lighter fixture list is seen as a decisive advantage, as absence from UEFA Champions League competition allows them to exclusively focus on domestic success.

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Arteta agrees Chelsea have a combination of factors which position them as one of the batter candidates competing to depose his Arsenal side.

​“I think they have every ingredient to be in the highest part of the table, that's for sure," Arteta explained to reporters.

​"Knowing him, the history of the club, the quality of the squad they have, the schedule that they're going to face in relation to the other teams, so it's very possible that that's going to be the case."

​Industry analysts support Arteta's assessment, highlighting Chelsea's summer recruitment and significant attacking firepower as key indicators of their championship potential.

​The club hierarchy recently reinforced the squad by securing Morgan Rogers for a British record £117 million, adding to a formidable forward line that already demonstrated its potency during a 4-3 victory over Brighton earlier in the campaign.

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​Arsenal reinforce champion status

​Despite validating Chelsea's offensive capabilities, Arsenal ultimately cemented their own status as the reigning 2025/26 Premier League champions and title favourites during Sunday's derby encounter.