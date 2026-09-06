'A joy to watch' - Arteta hails Arsenal after comeback win over Chelsea

Arsenal defeated Chelsea 2-1 to maintain their perfect Premier League start.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta hailed his side's character and attacking intensity after the Gunners came from behind to defeat Chelsea 2-1, extending their perfect start to the Premier League season.

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The reigning champions made it three wins from three league matches at the Emirates Stadium, responding brilliantly after Chelsea struck first in an entertaining London derby.

Chelsea made the brighter start and stunned the home crowd when record signing Morgan Rogers produced an outstanding volley to put the visitors ahead.

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The Gunners refused to panic as Kai Havertz drew Arsenal level before captain Martin Ødegaard completed the turnaround, ensuring Arteta's side maintained their flawless start to the new campaign.

While Arteta admitted he was frustrated by the way his team conceded the opening goal, he believes Arsenal's reaction showed exactly why they are capable of mounting another title-winning campaign.

“A Joy to Watch” - Arteta

Arteta was quick to acknowledge Chelsea's quality while praising the finish that gave the visitors an early lead.

“Very disappointed with the way we conceded the goal, but it is also a credit to them and the finish that Morgan had,” he told Sky Sports.

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What impressed him most, however, was Arsenal's response.

He added, “It was a joy to watch our team play, compete, some huge individual performances as well, and the atmosphere in the stadium was great to witness.”

Watch full interview ⬇️https://t.co/xKea5KTXmB — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) September 6, 2026

He revealed that his players have been challenged to become more dynamic, aggressive and threatening in attack, qualities he felt were evident throughout the contest.