That's why Arsenal will not win UCL — Gunners legend makes bold prediction

Arsenal legend Paul Merson has backed the Gunners to retain their Premier League crown, but insists Mikel Arteta’s side will come up short in Europe.

Arsenal enjoyed a historic campaign last season by capturing the Premier League title and reaching the Champions League final, where they ultimately suffered a heartbreaking shootout defeat to Paris Saint-Germain.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Speaking on Sky Sports following Arsenal's 2–1 victory over Chelsea on Sunday, a result that kept their perfect record intact with three wins from three, Merson argued that the absence of a natural, elite goalscorer will prevent them from conquering Europe.

Mikel Arteta has Viktor Gyokeres and Kai Havertz as his two senior forwards, and while Havertz has impressed in big games, his injury record and Gyokeres's inconsistency in front of goal have raised questions.

"I think they will win the Premier League, but I think they will fall short in the Champions League because of not having that extra person up front," Merson said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Paul Merson/Image via Getty

Mikel Arteta's Arsenal missed out on the champions League last season | Imago

Despite scoring six goals and conceding just once across their opening three league fixtures, Merson believes the physical and tactical demands of knockout football require an outright specialist forward.

Arteta's men will look to prove their former midfielder wrong when they kick off their new Champions League campaign away to Napoli on Wednesday.

Advertisement

Advertisement