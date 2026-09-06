Advertisement

That's why Arsenal will not win UCL — Gunners legend makes bold prediction

Ifeanyi Ufomadu
Ifeanyi Ufomadu 20:26 - 06 September 2026
Arsenal legend Paul Merson has backed the Gunners to retain their Premier League crown, but insists Mikel Arteta’s side will come up short in Europe.
Advertisement

Arsenal enjoyed a historic campaign last season by capturing the Premier League title and reaching the Champions League final, where they ultimately suffered a heartbreaking shootout defeat to Paris Saint-Germain.

Advertisement

Speaking on Sky Sports following Arsenal's 2–1 victory over Chelsea on Sunday, a result that kept their perfect record intact with three wins from three, Merson argued that the absence of a natural, elite goalscorer will prevent them from conquering Europe.

Mikel Arteta has Viktor Gyokeres and Kai Havertz as his two senior forwards, and while Havertz has impressed in big games, his injury record and Gyokeres's inconsistency in front of goal have raised questions.

"I think they will win the Premier League, but I think they will fall short in the Champions League because of not having that extra person up front," Merson said.

Advertisement
Paul Merson/Image via Getty
Mikel Arteta's Arsenal missed out on the champions League last season | Imago

Despite scoring six goals and conceding just once across their opening three league fixtures, Merson believes the physical and tactical demands of knockout football require an outright specialist forward.

Arteta's men will look to prove their former midfielder wrong when they kick off their new Champions League campaign away to Napoli on Wednesday.

Advertisement

After that, the Gunners have three away games, at Sunderland, Ipswich, and Brighton, before the international break.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Latest Videos
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Football
11.10.2023
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Sports Nigeria
Onuachu outshines Salah but compounds Super Eagles crisis
Football
06.09.2026
Onuachu outshines Salah but compounds Super Eagles crisis
Super Falcons turn to Olympic dream after WAFCON disappointment
Super Falcons
06.09.2026
Super Falcons turn to Olympic dream after WAFCON disappointment
Super-sub Chukwueze delivers again but Juventus strike late to deny Amorim's men
Football
06.09.2026
Super-sub Chukwueze delivers again but Juventus strike late to deny Amorim's men
Alonso explains why Caicedo missed Chelsea's defeat to Arsenal
Premier League
06.09.2026
Alonso explains why Caicedo missed Chelsea's defeat to Arsenal
That's why Arsenal will not win UCL — Gunners legend makes bold prediction
Football
06.09.2026
That's why Arsenal will not win UCL — Gunners legend makes bold prediction
'A joy to watch' - Arteta hails Arsenal after comeback win over Chelsea
Premier League
06.09.2026
'A joy to watch' - Arteta hails Arsenal after comeback win over Chelsea