No visas, no problem! — Nigeria's Falconets defy sudden visa crisis to beat FIFA World Cup hosts

NO CAPTAIN, NO PROBLEM! After losing their leader to a heartbreaking visa crisis, Nigeria’s Falconets just went into Poland and completely silenced the host nation! Mary Mamudu scored a brilliant dagger right before halftime to seal a massive 1-0 win! Spain and China, are you watching? The girls are coming for the crown! Read more for the full match details!

Just 48 hours after a sudden and frustrating visa crisis left their team captain Joy Igbokwe and star defender Faridat Abdulwahab stranded back home in Nigeria, the Falconets responded with pure defiance.

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In a high-intensity pre-World Cup friendly match, the U20 girls walked onto the pitch at the Municipal Stadium in Brzeg and completely defeated host nation Poland 1-0.

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The hard-fought victory has sent a massive warning shot across Europe to their upcoming Group F rivals, proving that Nigeria remains a terrifying force even when playing under extreme administrative stress.

Mamudu Strikes the Dagger

Head coach Moses Aduku had to completely alter his tactical lineup after his key stars were blocked from traveling, but the new-look Falconets played with zero fear.

From the blast of the whistle, the Nigerian girls matched the physical pace of the Europeans.

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Joy Igbokwe, the Falconets skipper.

The decisive moment of magic arrived deep in first-half stoppage time. Following a brilliant attacking transition, Mary Mamudu found space in the box and expertly smashed the ball into the back of the net to give Nigeria a 1-0 lead.

The hosts threw everything forward in the second half to protect their home turf, but the Falconets' makeshift defensive block held perfectly firm until the final whistle to secure a clean sheet.

Falconets at the FIFA U20 WWC.

DON'T MISS THIS - Joy Igbokwe coming short – Heartbreak for Falconets captain as sudden visa crisis crashes World Cup dream

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International Friendly



FT: Poland U20W 🇵🇱 0-1 Nigeria U20🇳🇬 W



⚽️Mary Mamudu's goal in the first gives the Falconets the win. pic.twitter.com/RnLcONQviF — NGSuper_Falcons (@NGSuper_Falcons) August 28, 2026

A Massive Statement of Intent

This victory is a massive morale boost for the two-time World Cup runners-up. It gives the squad the exact winning mentality they need before starting their tournament campaign against reigning global heavyweights Spain on Monday, September 7.

Before facing the Spanish giants, the Falconets will wrap up their final European preparations with one last blockbuster friendly game against the Republic of Korea this Tuesday, September 1, at the Remes Sports Stadium.

Coach Moses Aduku in action with the Falconets.

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If the match against Poland is anything to go by, Coach Aduku’s girls are completely focused on football, leaving their passport heartbreaks far behind them.