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Super Falcons turn to Olympic dream after WAFCON disappointment

Hassan Abdulsalam
Hassan Abdulsalam 22:02 - 06 September 2026
The Super Falcons will begin their quest for qualification for the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games against Comoros in October.
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The Super Falcons will put their WAFCON disappointment behind them as they begin their journey towards the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games with a second-round qualifying tie against Comoros in October.

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Super Falcons legend Asisat Oshoala
Super Falcons legend Asisat Oshoala

Nigeria are targeting a second successive appearance at the Olympic football tournament after ending a 16-year absence by qualifying for the Paris 2024 Games.

In a statement from the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) communication department, the football governing body is confident that the ten-time African champions have the quality and experience required to navigate what promises to be a demanding qualification campaign.

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Falcons get second-round bye

Nigeria are among the three highest-ranked teams in the African qualifiers and consequently received a bye into the second round.

Their first opponents will be Comoros, who booked their place in the round after recording a remarkable 30-0 aggregate victory over Sudan in the opening stage.

The Super Falcons will face Comoros over two legs, with both matches scheduled to take place at the Remo Stars Stadium in Ikenne-Remo.

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The first leg is set for October 9, while the return fixture will be played on October 13.

Four rounds stand between Nigeria and Los Angeles

The road to Los Angeles will not be straightforward. Nigeria must successfully negotiate four knockout rounds to claim one of Africa's two available places at the 2028 Women's Olympic Football Tournament.

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Victory over Comoros would send the Falcons into the third round, scheduled for February 23 to March 6, 2027. At that stage, Nigeria would face the winner of the tie between DR Congo and Morocco.

Should the Falcons progress again, the fourth round will take place between October 4 and 12, 2027. Potential opponents at that stage include Tunisia, Senegal, Benin Republic and Mali, meaning the level of competition will increase significantly as Nigeria moves closer to the Olympic ticket.

The final qualifying round is scheduled for November 23 to December 4, 2027. At that decisive stage, Nigeria could come up against teams including Guinea, Cameroon, Côte d’Ivoire, Central African Republic, Algeria or Burkina Faso.

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Only two African nations will ultimately earn tickets to Los Angeles.

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