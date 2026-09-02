Ajibade, Echegini put disastrous WAFCON tournament behind them to help PSG qualify for Champions League

Super Falcons stars Rasheedat Ajibade and Joe Echegini helped PSG qualify for the Champions League

Rasheedat Ajibade and Joe Echegini have quickly put their disappointing WAFCON campaign behind them after helping Paris Saint-Germain Women secure a dramatic UEFA Women’s Champions League qualification.

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The Nigerian duo played key roles as PSG thrashed Eintracht Frankfurt 5-1 after extra-time to book their place in the league phase.

Echegini makes crucial impact as PSG survive Frankfurt test

PSG entered the second leg needing a victory after a 1-1 draw in Germany, but Eintracht Frankfurt proved difficult opponents at Campus PSG.

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Merveille Kanjinga eventually broke the deadlock in the 36th minute before Tara Elimbi Gilbert and captain Sakina Karchaoui struck late in the first half to put the Parisians firmly in control.

Frankfurt refused to fold, however, and after Hayley Raso was sent off for a second yellow card, the German side still found a way back into the contest, equalising in the 76th minute.

With no winner after 90 minutes, PSG were forced into extra-time. Echegini then produced a decisive contribution, setting up Kanjinga for her second goal in the 95th minute to restore PSG's advantage.

Ajibade seals emphatic victory

PSG took complete control during extra-time, with Karchaoui extending their lead in the 105th minute before converting a penalty nine minutes later. Ajibade then put the finishing touch on a memorable night, scoring PSG's fifth goal in the 120th minute to complete a 5-1 victory.

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The result represents a welcome boost for both Nigerians after a difficult summer with the Super Falcons.

Ajibade and Echegini were part of Nigeria's squad that suffered a historic WAFCON collapse, with the Falcons exiting at the quarter-final stage for the first time in the competition's history.