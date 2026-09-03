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Barcelona World Cup winner openly slams Atletico Madrid for deny Alvarez 'dream' move

Faruq Ibrahim
Faruq Ibrahim 01:56 - 03 September 2026
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Atletico Madrid's decision against selling Julian Alvarez to Barcelona continues to spark reactions.
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 Barcelona midfielder Dani Olmo has criticised Atlético Madrid’s rigid transfer stance after they blocked Julián Álvarez from completing a move to Catalonia.

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The 28-year-old playmaker expressed his confusion during a media appearance in Terrassa on Wednesday, September 2, immediately following the closure of the summer transfer window.

Olmo questions transfer block

The protracted saga dominated the final weeks of the window, with Atlético reportedly rejecting a €100 million offer and refusing to negotiate with a direct domestic rival.

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Álvarez actively attempted to force the move to the Spotify Camp Nou, publicly stating his desires and reportedly skipping training sessions to pressure the Madrid board.

Olmo defended the Argentine striker's attempts to secure his desired transfer, expressing frustration at how the situation was handled by the decision-makers at the Metropolitano.

Barcelona star Dani Olmo ||

"Understanding, I don't understand it," Olmo stated when asked about Atlético’s refusal to sell. "In the end, we all have our dreams. I think Julian was also clear in that aspect."

Alvarez powerless against Atleti board

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Despite the player's pressure, Atlético executives remained completely unwilling to strengthen a team they will battle for the 2026/27 LALIGA title.

Olmo acknowledged that Álvarez ultimately fell victim to institutional politics rather than a lack of personal ambition.

"He fought for his dreams, but ultimately there are also other external situations that one can't control," Olmo explained.

"In that sense, that was one of them, it goes without saying. But life goes on. This doesn't stop."

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Barcelona secure alternative target

Having accepted that the club hierarchy would not budge on their sporting principles, Álvarez has since returned to first-team training under manager Diego Simeone.

The collapsed deal forced Barcelona executives to quickly alter their attacking recruitment plans before the September 1 deadline.

The Catalan club immediately pivoted to securing Brazilian forward Gabriel Jesus, successfully reinforcing their frontline for the current campaign after permanently abandoning the pursuit of Álvarez.

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