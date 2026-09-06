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Nigerian legend Mikel tips Eagles star to revolutionise Man United's midfield

Ayoola Kelechi
Ayoola Kelechi 23:42 - 06 September 2026
Former Chelsea star Mikel Obi || Imago
Super Eagles legend John Obi Mikel believes the Premier League star is perfect for the Red Devils' midfield
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John Obi Mikel has backed Crystal Palace midfielder Adam Wharton to make a major move to Manchester United in 2027.

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The Chelsea legend is a huge admirer of the England international and believes the youngster could take the next step in his career at Old Trafford.

Mikel predicts Wharton’s Man United move

Speaking on the Obi One Podcast, Mikel, who himself almost joined Manchester United in his playing days, made his admiration for Wharton abundantly clear while predicting that the midfielder could leave Crystal Palace after another season at Selhurst Park.

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“I love him! I love Adam Wharton, I’m a big, big fan,” Mikel said, adding, “I think he’s going to go places, though, I think next season he will leave Crystal Palace. I think they want to keep him for one more season and I see him going to Manchester United next season.”

Wharton has already attracted plenty of attention with his composure and technical ability in Palace’s midfield, and Mikel clearly believes the 22-year-old has the qualities required to thrive at one of England’s biggest clubs.

A move to Manchester United would also place Wharton under the spotlight at a club searching for greater consistency in midfield.

Palace could demand huge fee for Wharton

However, United may have to dig deep if they want to turn Mikel’s prediction into reality.

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Wharton remains under contract with Crystal Palace until June 2029, giving the Eagles considerable leverage in any potential transfer negotiations.

That lengthy deal means Palace would be under little pressure to sell and could demand a substantial fee from their Premier League rivals.

For now, Mikel’s prediction remains exactly that, but his confidence in Wharton is clear.

If the midfielder continues developing at his current rate, Manchester United could find themselves with a very attractive midfield option on the market in 2027 — although Palace are likely to make the Red Devils pay heavily for him.

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