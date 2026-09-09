'It is not only about qualifying' – Former Super Eagles star sets 2027 AFCON target for Eric Chelle

Kaita has challenged Nigeria to turn the disappointment of missing the 2026 FIFA World Cup into motivation for the 2027 AFCON campaign.

Former Nigeria international Sani Kaita has urged the Super Eagles to use the disappointment of missing the 2026 FIFA World Cup as motivation to qualify for and compete for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) title.

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Eric Chelle, Nigeria's coach, || Imago

Nigeria will begin its AFCON qualifying campaign this month in a group that also features Madagascar, Guinea-Bissau and Tanzania, with Kaita insisting that the three-time African champions have no excuse for failing to make the tournament.

The former midfielder believes the Super Eagles must quickly put their World Cup disappointment behind them and channel the frustration into a determined qualifying campaign.

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Nigeria must show its strength - Kaita

Kaita, who represented Nigeria at the 2010 FIFA World Cup, believes the Super Eagles have enough quality to overcome their qualifying opponents.

“As Nigerians, we expect the Super Eagles to show their strength and qualify for the AFCON. We have the quality to do it, and we should use the disappointment of missing the World Cup as motivation,” Kaita said as reported by the Nation.

Kaita believes Nigeria must set its sights much higher. The former midfielder, who also featured at the 2006 and 2010 AFCON tournaments, says simply qualifying would not represent enough progress for a country with Nigeria's football pedigree.

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“It is not only about qualifying. Nigeria has the quality to compete for the AFCON title, and that should be the target,” he added.

Madagascar first up in Uyo

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The Super Eagles will then travel to face Guinea-Bissau four days later, making the opening two fixtures an important opportunity to establish an early advantage in the group.