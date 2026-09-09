'He is an Animal' - Fernández on Erling Haaland after Champions League masterclass

Fernández has hailed Erling Haaland after assisting the Norwegian's opening goal in a 2-0 Champions League victory over Porto.

Manchester City midfielder Enzo Fernández has showered praise on Erling Haaland after their instant on-field chemistry powered Maresca's side to a 2-0 UEFA Champions League victory over Porto.

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The Argentine midfielder, who completed a high-profile move from Chelsea, wasted little time making his mark in Europe's biggest club competition. On his Champions League debut for City, Fernández set up Haaland's opening goal as the Norwegian superstar scored twice against Porto.

Speaking after the victory at the Estádio do Dragão, Fernández described Haaland as one of football's most unstoppable forwards and vowed to keep creating chances for him.

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Haaland is an Animal - Enzo

Fernández did not hide his admiration for his new teammate after the final whistle.

“Haaland is an animal, a beast. Every time I'm on the pitch, I will look for him. Hopefully, I can give him more assists," he said.

🚨🩵 Enzo Fernández: “Every time I'm on the pitch, I'm going to look for Haaland and try and give him assists”.



“Erling Haaland is an animal, a beast”.



“Top guy, top player!”, told Prime Video Sport UK. pic.twitter.com/MSVLonYp6O — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 8, 2026

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The Argentine also revealed that settling into life at Manchester City has been easier thanks to the support of his teammates.

He singled out Haaland for making him feel welcome from the moment he arrived at the club.

He added, “Haaland is not just a great player but an amazing human being as well. He welcomed me here and has helped me.”

The Norwegian striker's brace added another remarkable chapter to his European career.

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