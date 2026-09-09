I will vote for him 100 times — Zidane snubs Mbappe, picks Ballon d'Or winner

France legend Zinedine Zidane has revealed his pick to win the 2026 Ballon d'Or.

Zidane snubbed compatriot Kylian Mbappe and delivered a strong endorsement of Lionel Messi in the race for the 2026 Ballon d’Or, insisting the Argentine remains one of the best players in the world at the age of 39.

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Speaking after Messi was included on the 30-man shortlist, the French legend said he would have no hesitation in supporting the Inter Miami forward.

“I would vote for Messi 100 times,” Zidane said, according to Marca.

“I think people really don’t understand how incredible it is to still be among the best players in the world at 39 years old.”

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Real Madrid legend Zidane exchanging jerseys with Messi | X@Addidas

Lionel Messi || Imago

Messi enjoyed another outstanding year in 2025-26, scoring 45 goals and providing 30 assists in 49 appearances as he led Inter Miami to the MLS Cup.

He also scored eight goals at the 2026 World Cup as Argentina reached the final.

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While Messi certainly has a case to win the award, he is regarded as outside the top 3, with Harry Kane, Lamine Yamal, and Kylian Mbappe seen as the frontrunners.

Mbappe recently spoke on the award, insisting he deserves to claim the trophy this year, citing his impressive individual season.

"Who do I vote for for the Ballon d'Or? FOR ME," Mbappé stated.

"It's an individual trophy. We look at what the player has done individually."He added:

"Has there already been someone who won the Ballon d'Or with 100% of the votes? No. So that means there's always someone who thought he didn't deserve it."

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