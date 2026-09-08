Messi celebrates Ballon d'Or nomination with impending purchase of new club

Argentine legend Lionel Messi is set to purchase a second club

Lionel Messi could be about to add another Spanish club to his growing football empire, with the Argentina legend reportedly close to completing a deal to buy second-tier side CD Eldense.

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The proposed takeover comes shortly after Messi was nominated for the 2026 Ballon d'Or following another remarkable year, including an impressive World Cup campaign with Argentina.

Messi closes in on Eldense takeover

According to multiple reports in Spain, Messi has reached an agreement in principle to acquire all the shares held by Eldense's majority owner, TH Soluciones Group S.A.S.

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The Colombian investment group took control of the club in October 2025, but could now transfer its entire stake to Messi. The proposed deal remains subject to approval from Spain's High Council for Sports, with an official announcement expected in the coming days.

Based in Elda, a town of around 55,000 people in Alicante, Eldense have spent much of their history in Spain's lower divisions. However, fresh investment has helped the club establish itself in the Segunda División, where they have competed in three of the past four seasons.

The timing of the proposed takeover is intriguing, however, with Eldense currently struggling near the bottom of the table.

The club dismissed manager Claudio Barragan on Sunday after taking only two points from their opening four league matches, leaving them third from bottom.

Ballon d'Or nomination adds to Messi's remarkable year

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The Eldense development comes as Messi's name once again appears among the world's elite after he was nominated for the 2026 Ballon d'Or.

The 39-year-old enjoyed another extraordinary World Cup with Argentina, scoring eight goals and providing four assists as the defending champions reached the final before finishing runners-up.

Messi recently retired from international football, but his involvement in the sport is clearly far from over.

He already acquired Spanish fifth-tier club UE Cornella on April 16 and is also expected to receive a stake in Inter Miami once his playing contract with the MLS club expires.