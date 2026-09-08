'Haaland is a beast' – Ex-Chelsea star in awe of Man City ace after Porto masterclass

Erling Haaland continued to make Champions League history after leading Manchester City to a victory over FC Porto

Enzo Fernández has hailed Erling Haaland as an “animal” and a “beast” after the Manchester City striker inspired a 2-0 Champions League victory over Porto.

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The Norwegian continued his extraordinary goalscoring form with a second-half brace, while Fernández enjoyed a dream European debut for his new club after joining City on deadline day.

Haaland turns up the heat against Porto

Haaland had been frustrated by Porto goalkeeper Diogo Costa during the opening 45 minutes, with the Portuguese shot-stopper producing two spectacular saves to deny the City talisman.

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Costa could only delay the inevitable, though. Haaland finally broke the deadlock after the interval when he rose to meet a curling cross from Fernández, directing his header beyond the goalkeeper to put City in front.

The striker then completed his brace in stoppage time, taking his tally to 167 goals for City and moving above Tommy Johnson into third place on the club's all-time scoring list.

His second goal also took his Champions League tally for City to 35, drawing him level with Sergio Aguero. For Fernández, watching Haaland at close quarters has clearly left quite an impression.

“Haaland is an animal, a beast,” he said in an interview after the game. “Every time I’m on the pitch I will look for him. Hopefully I can give him more assists.”

Fernández loving life at Manchester City

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Fernández, who arrived on deadline day, appears to have settled quickly into life at the Etihad and believes his partnership with Haaland could become increasingly productive.

The former Chelsea midfielder also revealed that Haaland's influence extends beyond what he produces on the pitch.

“Haaland is not just a great player but an amazing human being as well and he welcomed me here and has helped me.

“I’m so happy, they welcomed me from the first minute when I walked into the door. Not just brilliant players but they’re amazing human beings and they’ve all been so kind to me. The fans have been absolutely brilliant and it is a new step in my career. I’m so excited to get going.”

If Fernández can continue supplying Haaland with quality deliveries, City supporters may have another devastating attacking partnership to enjoy.

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