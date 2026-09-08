‘If it’s difficult, you call Jose’ – Mourinho brags after defeating former club

Real Madrid boss Jose Mourinho claimed a crucial win over his former side Inter

Jose Mourinho was in typically confident mood after Real Madrid defeated his former club Inter Milan 2-1 in their Champions League opener, insisting the Spanish giants turned to him because they needed someone who thrives when the pressure is highest.

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Real Madrid entered the contest with a lengthy injury and suspension list, but still found a way to claim all three points after capitalising on two costly Inter mistakes inside the opening 25 minutes. Kylian Mbappé opened the scoring before Federico Valverde doubled Madrid’s advantage.

‘This game was crazy’ – Mourinho on Inter match

Despite securing victory, Mourinho admitted the match was far from comfortable and described the contest as an extraordinary spectacle.

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“I liked the result, three points in the opening game against a very strong team, but the game was spectacular for anyone at home, just not for me or Cristian Chivu,” Mourinho told Sky Sport Italia.

“This game was crazy. It could’ve been 5-0 for us, 5-5, 7-6, 5-6, a game with so many chances. Inter are strong, it was tough with our midfield to close them down sitting deep, yet we could’ve killed off the game at 3-0 before half-time.

“We had another chance with Bellingham, Inter could’ve scored several too. It was open to the end, just a crazy game of football.”

Mourinho prepares for emotional Roma return

The victory was followed by the prospect of another reunion for Mourinho, with Real Madrid's next Champions League assignment taking him back to Rome to face Roma, the club that dismissed him.

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“Last season it was Chelsea and another of my former clubs, it happens. I cannot disguise, Roma in Rome, that is my first time back there. Of course, it’s going to be emotional, but only before and after the match, during it I’ve got blinkers.”

Asked why Real Madrid president Florentino Perez was so determined to bring him back despite the difficult circumstances surrounding the club, Mourinho delivered another trademark response, saying, “Because the situation was tough. If it’s easy, it’s not for me. If it’s difficult, you call Jose.”