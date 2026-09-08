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Burna Boy and Shakira hit 1 billion views with World Cup theme song Dai Dai

Ayoola Kelechi
Ayoola Kelechi 23:07 - 08 September 2026
Shakira and Burna Boy perform at the FIFA World Cup opening ceremony in Mexico ((Photo by Tom Weller/picture alliance via Getty Images)
Shakira and Burna Boy performed at the FIFA World Cup opening ceremony in Mexico ((Photo by Tom Weller/picture alliance via Getty Images)
The Afrobeats crooner and the Latin pop star's hit single reached 1 billion views on YouTube
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Burna Boy and Shakira have reached another major milestone after their 2026 FIFA World Cup anthem, “Dai Dai”, surpassed one billion views on YouTube.

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The official music video has now recorded more than 1,000,951,637 views and 7.8 million likes on Shakira’s YouTube channel, making it the first song released in 2026 to reach the billion-view mark.

Burna Boy and Shakira conquer World Cup

Released on May 23, “Dai Dai” was selected as the official song of the 2026 FIFA World Cup and quickly became one of the tournament’s defining musical moments.

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The collaboration brought together Shakira’s unmistakable Latin-pop sound and Burna Boy’s globally recognised Afrobeats style, creating a cross-cultural hit that resonated with football and music fans around the world.

The pair performed the song during the World Cup opening ceremony in Mexico City before returning to the global stage for the tournament’s final halftime show.

With the World Cup providing a huge international platform, “Dai Dai” enjoyed massive exposure throughout the competition and has continued to attract listeners long after the tournament ended.

The song also features on the official FIFA World Cup 2026 album alongside contributions from Nigerian stars Davido, Ayra Starr and Rema.

Another global milestone for Afrobeats

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The billion-view achievement represents another major moment for Burna Boy, further strengthening his position as one of Nigeria’s leading ambassadors on the global music scene.

For Shakira, the achievement is equally significant. “Dai Dai” becomes the Colombian superstar’s 10th music video to surpass one billion YouTube views.

Beyond the numbers, the song also carries a social impact. Royalties generated by “Dai Dai” will support the FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund, linking the tournament’s biggest musical collaboration to education initiatives.

For Burna Boy and Nigerian Afrobeats, another billion-view milestone provides a powerful reminder of how far the genre has travelled, from Lagos to the biggest sporting stage on the planet.

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