Liverpool star reveals disappointing decision on his future
Liverpool midfielder Alexis Mac Allister has expressed disappointment after the club appeared to have informed him that they will not offer him a new contract.
The 27-year-old Argentina international revealed the development on September 8. The board's decision means he could leave Anfield when his current deal expires.
Mac Allister addresses contract stance
Mac Allister admitted the decision upset him, drawing a contrast to midfield teammates Dominik Szoboszlai and Ryan Gravenberch, who recently secured contract extensions.
"I received the news that the club was not in a position to offer me a new contract, which makes me very, very sad because everyone can see I give 100% for this football club every single day in training," Mac Allister stated.
"I always give my best. I see Dominik and Ryan renewing their contracts because they deserve it; it makes me happy, but at the same time it makes me sad because I didn't get mine."
Mac Allister’s expiring deal
Mac Allister arrived at Liverpool from Brighton & Hove Albion in June 2023, signing a five-year agreement that runs until June 30, 2028.
He secured the 2023/24 Carabao Cup during his debut season under former manager Jürgen Klopp and added the 2024/25 Premier League title under Arne Slot.
However, his domestic form has waned over recent months, which appears to have prompted the club hierarchy to pass on negotiating a contract renewal.
Alexis Mac Allister all but confirms he will leave Liverpool at the end of his current contract 👀:— ESPN UK (@ESPNUK) September 8, 2026
🗣️ "I received the news that the club was not in a position to offer me a new contract, which makes me very, very sad because everyone can see I give 100% for this football club… pic.twitter.com/JqoOgJ0Mlx
Mac Allister promises commitment
Despite the setback and the prospect of a 2028 departure, Mac Allister assured supporters he would maintain his professional standards for the remainder of his tenure.
"The fans don’t need to worry," the midfielder concluded. "I will give 100% until the last day I’m here."