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Liverpool star reveals disappointing decision on his future

Faruq Ibrahim
Faruq Ibrahim 22:43 - 08 September 2026
Liverpool and Argentina midfielder Alexis Mac Allister has confirmed when he will leave the club.
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Liverpool midfielder Alexis Mac Allister has expressed disappointment after the club appeared to have informed him that they will not offer him a new contract.

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​The 27-year-old Argentina international revealed the development on September 8. The board's decision means he could leave Anfield when his current deal expires.

​Mac Allister addresses contract stance

​Mac Allister admitted the decision upset him, drawing a contrast to midfield teammates Dominik Szoboszlai and Ryan Gravenberch, who recently secured contract extensions.

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​"I received the news that the club was not in a position to offer me a new contract, which makes me very, very sad because everyone can see I give 100% for this football club every single day in training," Mac Allister stated.

"I always give my best. I see Dominik and Ryan renewing their contracts because they deserve it; it makes me happy, but at the same time it makes me sad because I didn't get mine."

MacAllister scores for Liverpool || Imago

​Mac Allister’s expiring deal

​Mac Allister arrived at Liverpool from Brighton & Hove Albion in June 2023, signing a five-year agreement that runs until June 30, 2028.

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​He secured the 2023/24 Carabao Cup during his debut season under former manager Jürgen Klopp and added the 2024/25 Premier League title under Arne Slot. 

However, his domestic form has waned over recent months, which appears to have prompted the club hierarchy to pass on negotiating a contract renewal.

​Mac Allister promises commitment

​Despite the setback and the prospect of a 2028 departure, Mac Allister assured supporters he would maintain his professional standards for the remainder of his tenure.

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​"The fans don’t need to worry," the midfielder concluded. "I will give 100% until the last day I’m here."

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