9 Nigerian Players to Watch Out for in the Champions League This Season

Nigerian players are set to grace the Champions League stage, with a few new names auditioning for the Super Eagles

The UEFA Champions League is back, and Nigerian football has plenty of reasons to pay attention.

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From established Super Eagles superstars chasing glory with European heavyweights to exciting youngsters preparing to announce themselves on the biggest club stage, the Nigerian contingent promises to bring plenty of pace, power and personality to this season's competition.

With some of Europe's biggest clubs waiting in the league phase, here are nine Nigerian players who could make a serious impression.

1. Ademola Lookman – Atletico Madrid

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Few Nigerian players will enter the Champions League with more expectation than Ademola Lookman.

The reigning African Footballer of the Year has taken the next major step in his career after completing a high-profile move to Atletico Madrid, giving him the opportunity to showcase his talents under Diego Simeone.

Ademola Lookman celebrates his goal for Atletico Madrid.

Lookman's ability to beat defenders one-on-one, accelerate into dangerous areas and finish chances makes him a fascinating addition to Atletico's attack. His tactical flexibility should also appeal to Simeone, particularly when Atletico need an attacking spark against stubborn opposition.

And there will be no shortage of major tests. Atletico face Liverpool, Manchester United, Bayern Munich, PSV Eindhoven, Stuttgart and Fenerbahce, while also travelling to face Viking and Bodo/Glimt.

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If Lookman can reproduce his best form against Europe's elite, he could become one of the tournament's standout Nigerian performers.

2. Victor Osimhen – Galatasaray

Victor Osimhen hardly needs an introduction. The Galatasaray striker remains the focal point of the Turkish champions' attack and will once again be expected to provide the goals when the pressure rises.

His combination of blistering pace, aerial dominance, physical strength and ruthless finishing makes him a nightmare for defenders. Against Europe's best, however, the Nigerian will need to demonstrate that he can consistently turn those qualities into decisive moments.

Osimhen now has 7 G/A in three matches.

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Galatasaray have been handed a demanding schedule featuring Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain, Lille, Aston Villa, Sporting CP, Feyenoord, Stuttgart and AEK Athens.

Unfortunately for Galatasaray, Osimhen will miss their opening Champions League fixture against Sporting CP after suffering an injury in the club's final league match.

Once he returns, though, expect the Nigerian striker to become one of the competition's biggest talking points.

3. Suleiman Sani – RB Leipzig

At just 19, Suleiman Sani represents a different kind of Nigerian Champions League story.

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The young winger is part of a new generation of Nigerian attackers attempting to establish themselves among Europe's elite. His explosive pace, low centre of gravity and willingness to work defensively make him an intriguing weapon for RB Leipzig.

Leipzig's fixtures will provide Sani with an extraordinary education in elite football. Real Madrid, Manchester City and Manchester United all stand in the German club's path, alongside PSV Eindhoven, Feyenoord, Como, RC Lens and Shakhtar Donetsk.

Whether he starts or provides an injection of energy from the bench, Sani's direct approach could make him a handful for tired defenders.

4. Prosper Obah – Shakhtar Donetsk

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Prosper Obah is another Nigerian youngster with an opportunity to make his name in Europe. The Shakhtar Donetsk wide player is comfortable operating from either flank and possesses the quick feet and creativity needed to cause problems in one-on-one situations.

His biggest challenge will be producing that creativity against some of the best teams in the competition.

Shakhtar are scheduled to face Real Madrid, Inter Milan, Sporting CP and Fenerbahce, while RB Leipzig, PSV Eindhoven, AEK Athens and Slovan Bratislava also await.

Obah's ability to carry the ball through midfield and create openings in transition could prove particularly valuable when Shakhtar are forced to defend for long periods.

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5. Igoh Ogbu – Slavia Prague

While several Nigerian players on this list are attacking threats, Igoh Ogbu offers something equally important: defensive steel.

The Slavia Prague centre-back has built a reputation for his physical strength, tackling and aerial ability. He is also expected to provide composure when Slavia face relentless pressure from Europe's heavyweight forwards.

Igoh Ogbu signed for Slavia Prague in January 2023. (Photo Credit: Imago)

That pressure will arrive quickly. Slavia's Champions League campaign includes matches against Arsenal, Aston Villa, Bayern Munich, Villarreal, Porto, Fenerbahce, Lens, and Sabah.

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Ogbu's performances against those attacks could be crucial to Slavia's chances of competing at this level.

6. Samuel Isife – Slavia Prague

Ogbu is not the only Nigerian defender at Slavia Prague worth watching. Samuel Isife is another exciting prospect looking to establish himself in European football. The full-back combines defensive agility with a willingness to push forward and contribute to attacks.

David Moses fights Arsenal's Trossard during their Champions League clash. (Photo Credit: Slavia Praha/x)

His development will be particularly interesting given the quality of opposition Slavia will face. Mubarak Suleiman and David Moses are also part of the club's wider Nigerian contingent, giving the Czech champions a fascinating group of young Nigerian talents to develop.

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7. Zaidu Sanusi – Porto

Experience matters in the Champions League, and Zaidu Sanusi has plenty of it.

The Porto left-back has established himself as a reliable defensive option for the Portuguese giants, using his recovery speed, stamina and tactical discipline to cope with dangerous attackers.

Porto have been handed a demanding schedule featuring Manchester City, Liverpool, Napoli and Real Betis, alongside PSV Eindhoven, Feyenoord, Slavia Prague and LASK.

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There is, however, a major question surrounding Sanusi's campaign. An injury suffered earlier in the season threatens to limit his involvement, meaning his fitness will determine how much of a role he can play.

If he returns to full fitness, his Champions League experience could prove invaluable for the Dragons.

8. Moses Usor – LASK

Moses Usor enters the competition as one of LASK's most dangerous attacking outlets.

The versatile forward can operate across the frontline and is particularly effective when given space to attack defenders. His left-footed shooting and intelligent positioning also make him a threat when LASK transition quickly from defence to attack.

And he already has a taste of Champions League drama. Usor scored a crucial goal during LASK's play-off victory over Celtic, helping the Austrian side secure their place in the competition.

Now comes the bigger test. Liverpool, Real Madrid, Sporting CP and Porto headline LASK's schedule, with AEK Athens, Slovan Bratislava, Bodo/Glimt and Fenerbahce also on the list.

After his playoff heroics, Usor will have opportunities to announce himself to a much wider audience.

9. Christian Nwachukwu – Sabah

Christian Nwachukwu might be one of the most exciting names on this list. The 20-year-old winger combines blistering pace, direct running and impressive one-on-one ability, making him a dangerous weapon for Azerbaijani side Sabah.

And he has already played his part in history. Nwachukwu scored a crucial goal in Sabah's Champions League play-off victory over Hapoel Be'er Sheva, helping the club reach the league phase for the first time.

Now the Nigerian youngster gets the opportunity to test himself against some of football's biggest names.