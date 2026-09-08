‘Come out and say the right things’ - Rooney warns Carrick, claims he might lose his job

Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney has voiced concerns that manager Michael Carrick is already under immense pressure following a challenging summer transfer window, suggesting his job could be at risk.

The Red Devils began their campaign with a humbling 2-0 defeat to Hull on the opening day of the Premier League season.

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The result was followed by a dramatic win against Ipswich. However, a subsequent 2-2 draw with Everton has stalled their momentum.

Following their turbulent start, Rooney criticised the club's transfer strategy and emphasised that Carrick must fight to secure his position.

Rooney speaks on Carrick’s job

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Speaking on the "Stick to United" podcast, Rooney highlighted the unforgiving nature of managing a top club.

"If you’re manager of Manchester United, you know the pressure which comes with the job, and you’re not getting much time," he stated.

Wayne Rooney || Imago

"You have to push as hard as you can, even harder, to get players in because you don’t want to be sitting here in six months, 12 months' time, saying, ‘You know what? I should have’."

Rooney also urged for patience, drawing a parallel with a rival's recent success. "Do we want to win the Champions League? Of course we do," he said.

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"But in terms of this process we’re going through to try and get back to that, we’re going to have to accept we’re not quite at that level yet.

“Arsenal have been through this process over the last five years with Arteta, and you’ve seen the progress each year."

"I know Michael’s come out and said he’s happy with the players they’ve got in. I don’t think any manager’s happy," Rooney added.

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"He’s going to have to come out and say the right things... But he hasn’t got time to wait for next year.

Michael Carrick, Man United manager || Imago

“He can’t sit there and go, ‘Well, you know what? I’ll wait till next year,’ then I’ll have my defence sorted. You’re getting more and more American owners who want success straight away."