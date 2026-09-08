Advertisement

‘Come out and say the right things’ - Rooney warns Carrick, claims he might lose his job

Stephen Oladehinde
Stephen Oladehinde 14:37 - 08 September 2026
Man United manager Carrick || Imago
Man United manager Carrick || Imago - Photo: IMAGO
Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney has voiced concerns that manager Michael Carrick is already under immense pressure following a challenging summer transfer window, suggesting his job could be at risk.
Advertisement

The Red Devils began their campaign with a humbling 2-0 defeat to Hull on the opening day of the Premier League season.

Advertisement

The result was followed by a dramatic win against Ipswich. However, a subsequent 2-2 draw with Everton has stalled their momentum.

Following their turbulent start, Rooney criticised the club's transfer strategy and emphasised that Carrick must fight to secure his position. 

Rooney speaks on Carrick’s job

Advertisement

Speaking on the "Stick to United" podcast, Rooney highlighted the unforgiving nature of managing a top club. 

"If you’re manager of Manchester United, you know the pressure which comes with the job, and you’re not getting much time," he stated

Wayne Rooney || Imago
Wayne Rooney || Imago

"You have to push as hard as you can, even harder, to get players in because you don’t want to be sitting here in six months, 12 months' time, saying, ‘You know what? I should have’."

Rooney also urged for patience, drawing a parallel with a rival's recent success. "Do we want to win the Champions League? Of course we do," he said. 

Advertisement

"But in terms of this process we’re going through to try and get back to that, we’re going to have to accept we’re not quite at that level yet. 

“Arsenal have been through this process over the last five years with Arteta, and you’ve seen the progress each year."

"I know Michael’s come out and said he’s happy with the players they’ve got in. I don’t think any manager’s happy," Rooney added. 

Advertisement

"He’s going to have to come out and say the right things... But he hasn’t got time to wait for next year. 

Michael Carrick, Man United manager || Imago
Michael Carrick, Man United manager || Imago

“He can’t sit there and go, ‘Well, you know what? I’ll wait till next year,’ then I’ll have my defence sorted. You’re getting more and more American owners who want success straight away."

Carrick's side will look to build confidence as they begin their European campaign on Thursday night, facing Azerbaijani team Sabah in the Champions League.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Latest Videos
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Football
11.10.2023
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Sports Nigeria
Messi celebrates Argentina's win|| imago
Football
08.09.2026
Messi inches closer to Ronaldo's Ballon d'Or record
Scholes tells Carrick to bench star player
Premier League
08.09.2026
‘We don’t really know what he is’ - Scholes tells Carrick to bench star player against Man City
"Let It Be Decided By Fans' Votes" - Fans lose their minds as Ronaldo is snubbed, Fernandes tops 30-man Ballon d'Or shortlist
Football
08.09.2026
"Let It Be Decided By Fans' Votes" - Fans lose their minds as Ronaldo is snubbed, Fernandes tops 30-man Ballon d'Or shortlist
I think they don't like me — Yamal makes assessment on Dembele's Mbappe Ballon d'Or claim
Football
08.09.2026
I think they don't like me — Yamal makes assessment on Dembele's Mbappe Ballon d'Or claim
Yamal backs rival player to win key prize on Ballon d'Or gala night
Football
08.09.2026
Yamal backs rival player to win key prize on Ballon d'Or gala night
Nigeria vs Russia friendly match NFF fan reaction
Football
08.09.2026
‘Useless Federation’ - Furious Nigerians blast NFF over shock Russia friendly amid Super Eagles AFCON 2027 concerns